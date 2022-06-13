ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millions must STOP using Internet Explorer forever this week or risk dangerous attack

By Jamie Harris
 4 days ago
MICROSOFT is putting the final nail in the coffin of Internet Explorer this week, meaning everyone will have to look elsewhere if they want to avoid nasty cyber attacks.

The tech giant is shutting down the 27-year-old app for good on Wednesday.

Internet Explorer has been around since 1995 Credit: Alamy

Internet Explorer is a far cry from its 90s and early 00s heyday when it was the most popular web browser around.

In more recent times, it's battered by new arrivals like Google Chrome and Firefox.

The firm has already attempted to shift away from Internet Explorer, building a new app Edge in 2015.

So anyone still using the old software after all this time needs to jump ship to something else, as from Wednesday onwards Microsoft will no longer service it with patches to keep hackers out.

"The future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge," the firm said.

"Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications.

"While Internet Explorer 11 packaged security updates monthly, Microsoft Edge can issue security patches for immediate vulnerabilities within days, if not hours."

According to Stat Counter, Internet Explorer is still has a 0.65 per cent market share.

Edge isn't doing much better, at 3.99 per cent.

Firefox is just behind at 3.26 per cent.

With the help of iPhones in particular, Safari comes in as second most popular at 19.01 per cent.

But the leader is Google Chrome, with a whooping 64.95 per cent.

Microsoft wants people to jump onto Edge instead Credit: Getty
#Cyberattack#Internet Explorer#Microsoft Edge#Stat Counter
