Terry McLaurin to skip Washington Commanders' minicamp

This off-season has been a big one for wide receivers, with players like Davante Adams, Cooper Kupp, Hunter Renfrow and more getting long-term deals and big-money extensions. The next receiver looking for such a long-term deal? Terry McLaurin of the Washington Commanders. As he and the team continue talks on an extension, the receiver is expected to skip minicamp this week.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed the reporting on Monday morning:

McLaurin has been a consistent performer for the organization since his rookie season back in 2019. That year, the third-round selection caught 58 passes for 919 yards and 7 touchdowns, in just 14 games.

Last year, McLaurin caught 77 passes for 1,053 yards and 5 touchdowns. His career-best season came during the 2020 campaign, when he set career-high marks in receptions (87) and receiving yards (1,118).

As noted by Schefter, what makes this news notable is that McLaurin will miss extra practice time with Washington’s new quarterback, Carson Wentz. Hopefully for Commanders fans the team and the player can come to terms on an extension sooner rather than later.