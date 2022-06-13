NFL Network to televise 22 preseason games live

The return of football is right around the corner. Perhaps there is no better indication of that fact than the announcement today that the NFL Network will televise 22 preseason games live this summer.

The network announced the news on Monday morning:

Games on the NFL Network begin on Thursday, August 11th when the New York Giants take on the New England Patriots. Other games during the first week include the debut of Aidan Hutchinson with the Detroit Lions as they host the Atlanta Falcons, the debut of Kenny Pickett as the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Seattle Seahawks, and perhaps the first glimpse of Russell Wilson in a Broncos uniform as Denver hosts the Dallas Cowboys.

In the second week of the preseason, fans can see all the new faces in Philadelphia as the Eagles travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns, as well as the Kansas City Chiefs hosting Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders.

During the third week of the preseason a Super Bowl rematch is on the docket, as the Los Angeles Rams will square off against the Cincinnati Bengals.