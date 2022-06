The July 4th Celebration is hosted by the Orange County Republican Party (OCRP) and is co-sponsored by various local businesses and officials. The Celebration will feature an indoor concert by the Lone Star Winds and guest speakers Dr. Rick Scarborough and Congressman Randy Weber. Guests will also enjoy a live, dramatic presentation of the Declaration of Independence and a firework show. The event, free to the public, will be held at Maplecrest Baptist Church in Vidor at 7:00 pm.

ORANGE COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO