ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Gambler 500 Rally cleans up Oregon public lands

By Jeff Zurschmeide
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ioy6C_0g9D1t7P00 The annual event mixes crazy cars, environmental service and live music for a fun weekend.

The annual Gambler 500 Rally was held in Deschutes County over the June 10-12 weekend, drawing participants from all over Oregon as well as neighboring states and provinces.

The informal gathering is known for its outrageous vehicles, usually constructed from wrecks or junk cars, but public service is at the heart of this event.

Participants in the Gambler Rally spent their weekend driving on established trails in the Crooked River National Grassland, located near Redmond and Madras. Using GPS applications on their phones, Gamblers sought out illegal dumping sites and cleaned them up, bringing the garbage to dumpsters prepositioned in the grasslands and at the rally's base camp in Redmond.

USDA Forest Service rangers were on hand to monitor and assist with the effort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cJOiJ_0g9D1t7P00

The Gambler 500 was founded in 2014 by Tate Morgan and a small group of friends and has become one of the most popular alternative automotive events in Oregon. This year, hundreds of people built cars and turned up for the weekend-long cleanup effort. The base camp, known as Gamblertown, featured live music, food trucks and camping.

This year's Gambler event was so successful that the dumpsters were full by Friday evening. Organizers devoted part of the Gamblertown field to hold the overflow. In all, participants removed well over 600 cubic yards of debris along with dozens of abandoned cars, RVs, boats and appliances from the wilderness area and brought it all to Gamblertown for proper disposal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XJOU5_0g9D1t7P00

Gambler organizers have encouraged others to replicate the Oregon event's success in their own states, spreading the concept across North America.

"We allow people to use the term Gambler as long as it's free and participants embrace the ideals of stewardship while having cheap fun in the outdoors," says the group's website. The location of next year's Gambler event has not been announced, but learn more at www.gambler500.com.

Comments / 9

Guest
4d ago

It's great that they do this but why isn't the forest service doing this? Isn't this actually one of their duties- keeping the forest clean? I know they are way too busy closing roads and driving up and down them.

Reply(1)
6
Judy
4d ago

I’m so glad this made the news! We drove from pdx to bend & saw dozens of cars that had clearly been at this event but didn’t know what it was about. Fantastic considering gas is 5.39!! Oregonians keepin it clean! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

Reply
3
Related
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon's 'Safe Harbor' eviction protections expire June 30

State extends moratorium for tenants with pending rent assistance applicationsThousands of tenants across Oregon facing housing insecurity will lose access to a key protection against nonpayment evictions if they have not submitted documentation by the end of June. Under Senate Bill 891, passed by lawmakers during the special session in December 2021, tenants can be protected from eviction for a "Safe Harbor" period as long as they have pending applications for rent relief from the Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program or through one of 17 licensed community-action agencies statewide. To be eligible for these protections, renters must submit to their...
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Chinese mining history in Eastern Oregon uncovered

CANYON CITY – There will be a program on June 24th called “Uncovering the History of Chinese Mining in Eastern Oregon”at the Canyon City Community Hall. It’s free, open to the public, and is presented by researchers Don Hann and Katie Withee. Find the release from the Oregon Historical Society below:
CANYON CITY, OR
oregoncapitalchronicle.com

625 new affordable homes headed to areas affected by 2020 Labor Day fires

Oregon counties devastated by the 2020 Labor Day fires will get 625 new affordable homes thanks to more than $73 million from the state Housing Stability Council. Those wildfires burned more than 1 million acres and destroyed more than 4,000 homes. More than 1,700 of those were manufactured homes, one of the few affordable options for families.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Deschutes County, OR
Deschutes County, OR
Government
City
Redmond, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Deschutes County, OR
Society
Local
Oregon Cars
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
Lake Oswego Review

State-funded outdoor education program faces a reckoning

Oregon's Outdoor School skirts labor laws. Employees say that needs to change.In Oregon, Outdoor School is a beloved institution, a right of passage for fifth and sixth graders. Each year, students head out into the wilderness for roughly a week, learning about ecology and biology while taking in nature in a camp setting. It's such a well-regarded program that in 2016, Oregon voters passed Measure 99 to carve out permanent funding for it. But staffing shortages exacerbated by the pandemic have highlighted loopholes in Oregon's labor laws that Outdoor School has relied on. Seasonal employees of nonprofit youth...
OREGON STATE
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 6/15 – Mae Richardson Elementary School Breaks Guinness World Record, Rogue Creamery Ranked #1 On Oregon Business’ 2022 Best Green Workplaces In Oregon

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Mae Richardson Elementary School In Central Point Breaks Guinness World Record By Setting Up Almost 7,000 Cereal Boxes And Knocking Them Over Like Dominoes.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

‘Blue dog’ days may be over in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District

The Blue Dog Democrats in Congress for years have attached themselves to a piece of hard political logic: If you run toward the center, instead of toward the left, you’ll pick up more votes in districts considered competitive between Republicans and Democrats. That idea, accepted and rejected with equal fervor in various parts of American […] The post ‘Blue dog’ days may be over in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gambler 500#Public Lands#Vehicles#Rally#Gamblers#Usda Forest Service
montanarightnow.com

Overdue travelers located safe in Idaho

Lake County Sheriff Donald Bell said the overdue travelers have been located. Law enforcement located the two who are reported to be safe in Idaho. The following is a press release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office:. POLSON, Mont. - On June 15, Lake County 911 took a report of...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
bendsource.com

We Wanted Records on the Biggest Users of Water in Bend. One Major Supplier Sued Us Instead.

This week, at least one Oregon media outlet reported on our efforts to obtain records about the top residential water users in Bend, and how Avion Water is blocking that effort in court. Last month, we made public records requests to the City of Bend, the City of Redmond and Avion, asking for information about the top users in each water district. Avion believes it is not the functional equivalent of a public body and thus does not have to supply those records. Under Oregon's public records law, public bodies and those acting as one must comply with public records requests.
BEND, OR
The Oregonian

Opinion: Struggling under new mandates, Oregon’s farms need Oregonians’ support

Bailey, a fourth-generation farmer, is president of Oregon Farm Bureau. She operates a nursery in Gresham. What comes to mind when you think about Oregon agriculture? Maybe you think about fresh strawberries, juicy pears and crisp apples. Or maybe the savory cheeses and sweet ice creams produced by dairy farmers. Or the beautiful rural landscapes made picturesque by the hard-working families who care for them.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Lake Oswego Review

Portland-area cousins recall WWII and Japanese internment

Native Oregonians talk about their families' experiences during world's deadliest conflict, as Oregon honors them.Portland-area natives remember their loved ones who fought in World War II, who are now being honored by Oregon as part of a dedication to the Japanese Americans who fought for this country. Earlier this month, Gov. Kate Brown signed a bill passed by the state Legislature to designate Highway 35 as the Oregon Nisei Veterans World War II Memorial Highway. The highway is slated to be formally dedicated Aug. 13. The new name honors Nisei veterans — Japanese Americans who served in the U.S. military...
PORTLAND, OR
Whiskey Riff

Herd Of Elk Running Along The Beach In Oregon Is An Incredible Sight To See

A herd of elk is making waves (no pun intended) across the internet after footage surfaced of them running through the surf on a beach in Oregon. The viral footage was captured by various folks along Cannon Beach, a spot on the northern coast, about an hour and half northwest of Portland. With some rather large waves at high tide, the elk were most likely trying to avoid getting swept up in the swells.
OREGON STATE
newslincolncounty.com

Oregon Coast Fishermen are rolling up their sleeves to stop the construction of huge offshore windmills

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners put out a BIG NO! to a federal agency that wants to build huge electric generating windmill farms just off the shores of the Oregon Coast. Lincoln County Commissioners Kaety Jacobson and Doug Hunt decided to send off a rather straight-forward NO! to a request by the federal government that wants to install hundreds of windmills along the coast.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Revised Crossing Trails destination resort plans draw big crowd, concerns from Powell Butte residents

Emotions ran high among the packed crowd at Powell Butte Community Center Tuesday evening on topics such as traffic and water. Residents expressed concerns and criticism about the substantially revised destination resort possibly coming to their community, called Crossing Trails. The post Revised Crossing Trails destination resort plans draw big crowd, concerns from Powell Butte residents appeared first on KTVZ.
POWELL BUTTE, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
567
Followers
5K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy