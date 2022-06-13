ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham, OR

Blaze damages Gresham Pregnancy Resource Center

By KOIN 6 News
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jctcl_0g9D1paV00 The fire happened during increasing tensions over U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

Federal investigators are looking into what caused a fire at the Gresham Pregnancy Resource Center on Friday, June 10.

The Gresham Fire Department said the blaze started from inside the Pregnancy Resource Center at about 3 a.m.

The center is one of three locations owned and operated by First Image , a Christian-based organization that offers alternatives to abortion.

Although no one was injured by the blaze, fire officials told KOIN 6 News there was significant damage to the inside of the center.

"We don't know who's involved in this. But there's enough to tell us that it is suspicious in nature," said Jason McGowan, Gresham Fire Battalion Chief. "And that's why we need to have multiple agencies looking into it and seeing what exactly happened this morning."

The recent fire is not the only suspicious event to take place at a local pregnancy resource center. It comes just two days after Vancouver, Washington, police said a separate Christian-based pregnancy center was vandalized in their jurisdiction Wednesday night, June 8.

A spokesperson with the Vancouver center, Options 360 Women's Clinic, told KOIN 6 News they filed a police report after messages in red paint were sprawled across their 3700 Main St. location.

Nearly a month before the Gresham PRC fire, another First Image location in Southeast Portland was vandalized with anti-PRC messages on May 5.

Portland Police say that investigation is ongoing.

"We are working with the local police and FBI in whatever way we can," PCR said. "We knew this would be the case and that Portland could be a particularly volatile place to be during this significant moment in our culture."

McGowan told KOIN 6 News that due to the nature of the fire federal investigators are now involved.

"Gresham Police, Gresham Fire, ATF and the FBI are all involved in the investigation at this time," McGowan said. "Because it's suspicious, in each structure fire we collect evidence. That evidence is then sent off to be processed — and once that process is over, we should have more information."

KOIN 6 News asked law enforcement if these incidents are being investigated in connection with one another but have yet to hear back.

KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lake Oswego Review

Fire destroys metal-clad building in SE Portland

No one is hurt in the massive blaze that destroyed a commercial building where trailers were being built early Thursday.An early morning fire destroyed a metal-clad building where trailers were being built in Southeast Portland early Thursday, June 16. No one was hurt in the blaze. The cause is under investigation. A man who was working nearby told KOIN 6 he was completing a report when he heard an explosion. "I thought a cannon went off," said Naythin Fahey. "It kind of shook the room a little bit. It wasn't like no small explosion. It was something of some magnitude."...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Tigard man indicted in federal court over school shooting threats

Braeden Richard Riess was previously arrested by the Sherwood Police Department for the emailed threats.A Tigard man has been charged with a federal crime for allegedly threatening to carry out a school shooting in Sherwood, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Friday, June 17. Braeden Richard Riess, 26, was indicted by a federal grand jury with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. He was previously arraigned in Washington County Circuit Court on six counts of first-degree disorderly conduct. "However, because Oregon law does not provide sufficient means to address threats of mass violence, this office reached out to the U.S. Attorney's...
SHERWOOD, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Driver dies in single-vehicle crash Thursday

A power pole in Northeast Portland was taken out in the early morning June 16 crash.A driver died from his injuries at a local hospital after a crash that took out the bottom half of a power pole in Northeast Portland early Thursday, June 16. The name of the victim was not immediately released. Officers responded to a report of a crash just after 6 a.m. on Northeast Columbia Boulevard near the Colwood Golf Center. When they arrived, officer found an SUV that had veered off the road and slammed into a power pole and an unoccupied car. Police said the male driver was taken to a local hospital where he later died. The Portland Police Bureau's Major Crash Team responded to conduct the investigation. Columbia Boulevard was closed between Northeast Alderwood Road and 82nd Avenue for several hours. Police asked anyone with information to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference Case No. 22-160577. KOIN News 6 is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon City mom describes 'terror' running from drunk driver

A former two-time convict, John Dale Coady, 66, charged this month with 15 different crimes related to destruction of property, endangering life.Oregon City resident Ashley Backenstos said she was just trying to meet family for dinner at the Southridge Shopping Center when a drunk driver tore through the parking lot, ramming 12 cars and putting pedestrians like Backenstos in mortal danger. Earlier this month the Clackamas County DA's Office formally charged John Dale Coady, 66, with 15 different crimes related to the incident, based on OCPD's investigation into Coady's alleged reckless driving, reckless endangering and driving under the influence of...
OREGON CITY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gresham, OR
Gresham, OR
Accidents
Gresham, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Accidents
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Accidents
Portland Tribune

Expert: Money alone will not solve Portland's homeless crisis

Nationally recognized expert Rosanne Haggerty tells area advocates that real-time, by-name data is needed.Spending more money to reduce homelessness would not necessarily reduce the number of people living on the streets, a nationally recognized expert warned regional homeless advocates on Friday, June 17. "We're used to saying, until there's enough housing, don't hold us accountable. But we have to be able to show that progress is being made," Rosanne Haggerty, founder and CEO of Community Solutions, told a morning forum hosted by the Interfaith Alliance on Poverty. Community Solutions argues that every homeless person needs to be identified by name,...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Security planned for Juneteenth, Pride events

Both events are happening this weekend in Portland in different parts of town.A celebration of diversity, on two fronts, will come to Portland this weekend as the Juneteenth and Pride festivals take place on both sides of the Willamette River. Both events will be on Saturday and Sunday, with more gatherings leading up to the weekend. Pride Northwest will be held at Gov. Tom McCall Waterfront Park and Juneteenth at Lillis-Albina Park. The events share a common purpose. "It's a time for community and unity and for everyone to come together," said Fatima Brotherson-Erriche, who was crowned Ms. Juneteenth for...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Woman killed, scooter rider injured in weekend crashes

The Portland Police Bureau Major Crash Team has been activated 38 times in 2022.Portland police are investigating two serious weekend crashes, including one where a woman was killed. The names of the victims were not immediately released. According to KOIN 6 News, the investigation into the fatal crash began late Saturday, June 11, when the Vehicular Crimes Team responded to a report of a woman who was hit and killed by a motorcyclist who fled the scene in Southeast Portland. The motorcyclist was caught and detained by police, but his name was not immediately released. Police closed Southeast 162nd Avenue...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Portland-area cousins recall WWII and Japanese internment

Native Oregonians talk about their families' experiences during world's deadliest conflict, as Oregon honors them.Portland-area natives remember their loved ones who fought in World War II, who are now being honored by Oregon as part of a dedication to the Japanese Americans who fought for this country. Earlier this month, Gov. Kate Brown signed a bill passed by the state Legislature to designate Highway 35 as the Oregon Nisei Veterans World War II Memorial Highway. The highway is slated to be formally dedicated Aug. 13. The new name honors Nisei veterans — Japanese Americans who served in the U.S. military...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland Police#Gresham Police#Abortion#Accident#U S Supreme Court#First Image#Christian#Koin 6 News#Gresham Fire Battalion#Anti Prc
Lake Oswego Review

Much of Multnomah County spending targets homeless

Commission approves increased funding for homeless crisis in new annual budget.The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners passed a historic 2023 budget Thursday, June 16, with one of the major ticket items being spending for homeless services. Multnomah County is allocating $130 million for shelters — $53 million of that is going to buy motel buildings for shelter and permanent housing. The county also plans to spend $106 million on housing, which includes placement, rent assistance and case management services. Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury said the top priority for this budget is to get people off the streets and into...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Old Town cleanup by the numbers

Homeless sweeps and extra policing have reduced crime and craziness on the streets of Old Town, but activists admit it's early days. Up 456%. That's the increase in the number of camp removals (206) from Portland's Old Town Chinatown neighborhood in May 2022, compared to May in 2021. So said Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler Monday morning, June 13, as he gathered with Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell and Jessie Burke, owner of The Society Hotel and chair of Old Town Community Association. They were there to tout the success of the 90-Day Reset Plan to address State of...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Family 'flies' the CowMand Shuttle and MooLLennium Milkem

They will enter the crafts in the Royal Rosarians Milk Carton Boat Races, June 26 at Westmoreland Park.It's going to be a really cool entry for the annual Royal Rosarians Milk Carton Boat Races. The thing is, George Foster and his grandsons hope that people know what it is. It'll be black with big wings that fold down and piloted by grandsons Bennett and Nolan Foster. It's called the CowMand Shuttle, which, like their 2019 entry, is a "Star Wars" reference — after Kylo Ren's Command Shuttle. "The First Order's top officers travel in Upsilon-class command shuttles that look like...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Two insiders to head Portland planning, sustainability bureau

The interim director and interim deputy director are appointed as permanent bureau leaders.Two insiders have been appointed to run the Portland Bureau of Planning and Sustainability. Interim Director Donnie Oliveira has been named the bureau's permanent director. He replaces Andrea Durbin, who left two months ago. Oliveira joined the bureau in 2019 and had been deputy director, whose work included communications, government affairs, finance and budget operations, and more. The appointment was announced on Thursday, June 17, by Portland City Commissioner Carmen Rubio, who oversees the bureau. "I've worked with Donnie since taking office, and I have been continually...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Accidents
Place
Vancouver, CA
Lake Oswego Review

My view: Portland may have turned a corner

Editor: It's been a tough couple of years for this city, but the first signs of a turnaround are beginning to appear. My wife, Katy King, and I live downtown; about a block from City Hall. At the height of the seemingly perpetual litany of crises — the pandemic, protests, riots, a growing homeless population, smoke from wildfires, broken windows and graffiti, the opioid epidemic — we never considered moving. We love it downtown. Even when downtown is "down." But as summer approaches, the old Portland is beginning to bloom again. Foot traffic is up. Katy and I regularly...
Lake Oswego Review

Local author predicted grim Portland years ago

Long unavailable novel by writer Pierre Ouellette will likely be published again next year.In 2014, local writer Pierre Ouellette released a near future dystopian novel set in Portland that predicted the worst of the city today. It received good reviews but then something went wrong and "The Forever Man" has not been available for years. In the novel, extreme income inequality has made the city unaffordable for all but the richest. The streets are lined with homeless people living in vehicles. City government has lost control of everything east of the Willamette River, which was ruled by violent gangs. Many...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County tracks COVID trends through your poop

SARS-CoV-2 detected in wastewater samples can warn of coronavirus spread, health experts sayHousehold wastewater tracking, a strategy epidemiologists have long used to study how diseases spread, has helped Clackamas County health officials chart coronavirus presence in the community. Clackamas Water Environment Services (WES) is among wastewater departments nationwide that have been invited by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to participate in the National Wastewater Surveillance System, launched in 2020 to provide an early warning signal of COVID-19 surges. "Wastewater surveillance allows us to monitor and track the trends of SARS-CoV-2 concentrations in wastewater, and when used alongside other...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Upcoming events for 2022

Our local communities are putting together some great events to go participate in.OLD TIME FAIR — Everybody enjoys a traditional old-fashioned fair. In West Linn, you'll have a chance to attend the Old Time Fair, which returns this year. The event runs from Friday, July 15, through Sunday, July 17. The fair will be held at Willamette Park, 1100 12th St.in West Linn. Enjoy a community parade, the ambassador coronation, a beer garden exhibitor and food booths, bingo/raffle and pie eating. If you want more information, call 503-557-4700 or go online (www.westlinnoregon.gov/oldtimefair). JUNETEENTH — Gresham's annual Juneteenth celebration returns to...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Places to go visit this summer

Looking for some outdoor fun? Go visit one of these cool places in and around Portland SELLWOOD-MORELAND — If you're new to Portland, discover one of Portland's trendy neighborhoods, where you can shop to your heart's desire for antiques. The neighborhood attracts many visitors to antique malls and indie stores. According to www.travelportland.com, "vintage vendors stock both mid-century treasures and flea market finds." Plan a visit to Stars Antiques Mall, which houses nearly 200 dealers and is open 7 days a week. R. Spencer Antiques offers furniture and fine antiques. For more information go online (www.travelportland.com). TOM MCCALL WATERFRONT PARK...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Flooding a concern in Portland region

UPDATE: More frequent bridge lifts but Columbia River levees are not threatened by high water level.Record rainfall over the past few days has water levels rising in area rivers and, coupled with the snowmelt, has officials concerned about possible flooding. Multnomah County warned motorists to expect traffic delays this week for more frequent bridge lifts on the Willamette River. The county maintains three bridges that need to be lifted for river traffic — the Broadway, Burnside, and Hawthorne bridges. They are currently staffed around the clock due to high river levels. There is no threat to the levees alone the...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Mental health navigation program launches in Clackamas County

State funds $227,000 to connect low-income families with comprehensive support servicesA new program connecting low-income families with a variety of mental and behavioral health resources is launching in Clackamas County through funding from the Oregon Department of Human Services. The "Healthy Connections Oregon" program, led by Health Share of Oregon, will help participants in the state-funded Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) program navigate accessing additional long-term support through counseling, addiction recovery, parent mentoring and more. The cash-benefit program TANF offers financial assistance to families with children who struggle to afford basic necessities including food, clothing and housing. Following Clackamas...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Not all public employees get Juneteenth as paid holiday

Oak Lodge Water workers formally encourage district to follow most other public-sector employers in areaJuneteenth was nationally recognized as a holiday starting last year, and most jurisdictions in Clackamas County are observing the emancipation-proclamation anniversary celebration on June 20. In addition to county offices, Oregon City, Gladstone and Milwaukie's City Hall buildings will be closed. Some special districts will close their administrative offices, like Clackamas Fire District and Clackamas Soil & Water Conservation District, but Happy Valley City Hall, Sunrise Water and Oak Lodge Water offices will remain open. Oak Lodge Water employees formally encouraged the district to follow most...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
567
Followers
5K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy