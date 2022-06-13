ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Nonprofit leader: Karin Morey was a marvel at history, practicality

By Jerry Herrmann
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago

Jerry Herrmann: Late longtime resident of Clackamas County made a big impact

Karin Morey, who {obj:63366:died May 31,} was a longtime resident of Clackamas County and Oregon City who had a big impact on the approaches that cities took to projects, how history was being archived and presented and, most importantly, had the institutional memory to share from the past accurately for the benefit of our region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ejbFh_0g9D1kQ600

I knew Karin as an actively engaged student at Clackamas Community College in the 1970s and, even then, her passions for cultural history and art were well known. She celebrated, as did we all, the growing art collection at the college that included beautiful sculptural works of Lee Kelly and others. She even became involved in outdoor art projects that are still visible that depict the agricultural heritage and legacy of Oregon City's falls, and nearby timber harvests that were fundamental to the college's location on a broad plateau.

She became active in Oregon City endeavors including the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, where she served for nearly two decades, advising the city on important acquisitions of land that make Oregon City unique in the region for greenspaces and parks.

Her passion for history and its proper presentation was only equaled by her desire to work for clients involved in Clackamas County Corrections, where she served in counseling and as a probation officer. There are many clients whose lives were benefited because of her strategies and methods.

Regarding history, Karin's passion began in the field as she experienced things firsthand and then led to the establishment of major archives of photographs, literature and personal testimonies at Clackamas County museum sites. Her typical response to questions was, "We're going to get it right, aren't we? And we're going to present it correctly because it's the legacy of an area or person's life."

In serving on many Oregon City advisory groups both formally and informally, Karin could always be counted on to testify to what she remembered personally about the land, about a project from the past and what the future could look like if we considered everything holistically.

Her knowledge of Sportcraft Marina, Clackamette Cove and Oregon's first landfill near the End of the Oregon Trail have all led to good decisions. Those decisions she felt should always include benefits to the community and an opportunity for people to make business successful. She saw the private sector and public sectors as a united approach to getting things done.

Karin now has the ultimate opportunity to give input. As most people look at plans from an aerial perspective, she's got the best look of all.

Keep guiding us, Karin — give us the big look and keep us on track.

Jerry Herrmann is a Gladstone resident and president of Rivers of Life, a nonprofit organization that focuses on providing opportunities for at-risk youth through environmental restoration in the Willamette Valley.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
Lake Oswego Review

Security planned for Juneteenth, Pride events

Both events are happening this weekend in Portland in different parts of town.A celebration of diversity, on two fronts, will come to Portland this weekend as the Juneteenth and Pride festivals take place on both sides of the Willamette River. Both events will be on Saturday and Sunday, with more gatherings leading up to the weekend. Pride Northwest will be held at Gov. Tom McCall Waterfront Park and Juneteenth at Lillis-Albina Park. The events share a common purpose. "It's a time for community and unity and for everyone to come together," said Fatima Brotherson-Erriche, who was crowned Ms. Juneteenth for...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Expert: Money alone will not solve Portland's homeless crisis

Nationally recognized expert Rosanne Haggerty tells area advocates that real-time, by-name data is needed.Spending more money to reduce homelessness would not necessarily reduce the number of people living on the streets, a nationally recognized expert warned regional homeless advocates on Friday, June 17. "We're used to saying, until there's enough housing, don't hold us accountable. But we have to be able to show that progress is being made," Rosanne Haggerty, founder and CEO of Community Solutions, told a morning forum hosted by the Interfaith Alliance on Poverty. Community Solutions argues that every homeless person needs to be identified by name,...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Two insiders to head Portland planning, sustainability bureau

The interim director and interim deputy director are appointed as permanent bureau leaders.Two insiders have been appointed to run the Portland Bureau of Planning and Sustainability. Interim Director Donnie Oliveira has been named the bureau's permanent director. He replaces Andrea Durbin, who left two months ago. Oliveira joined the bureau in 2019 and had been deputy director, whose work included communications, government affairs, finance and budget operations, and more. The appointment was announced on Thursday, June 17, by Portland City Commissioner Carmen Rubio, who oversees the bureau. "I've worked with Donnie since taking office, and I have been continually...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Portland-area cousins recall WWII and Japanese internment

Native Oregonians talk about their families' experiences during world's deadliest conflict, as Oregon honors them.Portland-area natives remember their loved ones who fought in World War II, who are now being honored by Oregon as part of a dedication to the Japanese Americans who fought for this country. Earlier this month, Gov. Kate Brown signed a bill passed by the state Legislature to designate Highway 35 as the Oregon Nisei Veterans World War II Memorial Highway. The highway is slated to be formally dedicated Aug. 13. The new name honors Nisei veterans — Japanese Americans who served in the U.S. military...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clackamas County, OR
Society
City
Oregon City, OR
Oregon City, OR
Society
County
Clackamas County, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
City
Gladstone, OR
Lake Oswego Review

State-funded outdoor education program faces a reckoning

Oregon's Outdoor School skirts labor laws. Employees say that needs to change.In Oregon, Outdoor School is a beloved institution, a right of passage for fifth and sixth graders. Each year, students head out into the wilderness for roughly a week, learning about ecology and biology while taking in nature in a camp setting. It's such a well-regarded program that in 2016, Oregon voters passed Measure 99 to carve out permanent funding for it. But staffing shortages exacerbated by the pandemic have highlighted loopholes in Oregon's labor laws that Outdoor School has relied on. Seasonal employees of nonprofit youth...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

My view: Portland may have turned a corner

Editor: It's been a tough couple of years for this city, but the first signs of a turnaround are beginning to appear. My wife, Katy King, and I live downtown; about a block from City Hall. At the height of the seemingly perpetual litany of crises — the pandemic, protests, riots, a growing homeless population, smoke from wildfires, broken windows and graffiti, the opioid epidemic — we never considered moving. We love it downtown. Even when downtown is "down." But as summer approaches, the old Portland is beginning to bloom again. Foot traffic is up. Katy and I regularly...
Portland Tribune

Upcoming events for 2022

Our local communities are putting together some great events to go participate in.OLD TIME FAIR — Everybody enjoys a traditional old-fashioned fair. In West Linn, you'll have a chance to attend the Old Time Fair, which returns this year. The event runs from Friday, July 15, through Sunday, July 17. The fair will be held at Willamette Park, 1100 12th St.in West Linn. Enjoy a community parade, the ambassador coronation, a beer garden exhibitor and food booths, bingo/raffle and pie eating. If you want more information, call 503-557-4700 or go online (www.westlinnoregon.gov/oldtimefair). JUNETEENTH — Gresham's annual Juneteenth celebration returns to...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Much of Multnomah City budget for homeless

Commission approves increased spending for homeless crisis in new annual budget.The Multnomah County board passed a historic 2023 budget Thursday, June 16, with one of the major ticket items being spending for homeless services. Multnomah County is allocating $130 million for shelters — $53 million of that is going to buy motel buildings for shelter and permanent housing. The county also plans to spend $106 million on housing: which includes placement, rent assistance and case management services. Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury said the top priority for this budget is to get people off the streets and into housing permanently....
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Nonprofit Organization
Lake Oswego Review

Local author predicted grim Portland years ago

Long unavailable novel by writer Pierre Ouellette will likely be published again next year.In 2014, local writer Pierre Ouellette released a near future dystopian novel set in Portland that predicted the worst of the city today. It received good reviews but then something went wrong and "The Forever Man" has not been available for years. In the novel, extreme income inequality has made the city unaffordable for all but the richest. The streets are lined with homeless people living in vehicles. City government has lost control of everything east of the Willamette River, which was ruled by violent gangs. Many...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Gladstone Pollinator Hill dedication planned on June 25

John Wetten Elementary students visit nature park to release butterflies in preparation for formal ceremonies.Three classrooms of John Wetten Elementary School first and second graders visited the Gladstone Nature Park Butterfly/Pollinator Hill on June 14, their last day of school before summer vacation. To complete their study of insects and pollinators, students found a new home for the painted-lady butterflies they've been raising from larvae this spring in their classrooms. They released the butterflies to a new habitat on the public park's Pollinator Hill. A three-year project, funded by the Friends of Gladstone Nature Park's $13,100 in grants from Metro...
GLADSTONE, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Places to go visit this summer

Looking for some outdoor fun? Go visit one of these cool places in and around Portland SELLWOOD-MORELAND — If you're new to Portland, discover one of Portland's trendy neighborhoods, where you can shop to your heart's desire for antiques. The neighborhood attracts many visitors to antique malls and indie stores. According to www.travelportland.com, "vintage vendors stock both mid-century treasures and flea market finds." Plan a visit to Stars Antiques Mall, which houses nearly 200 dealers and is open 7 days a week. R. Spencer Antiques offers furniture and fine antiques. For more information go online (www.travelportland.com). TOM MCCALL WATERFRONT PARK...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Lake Oswego festival to showcase Kraxberger artists

Gladstone middle school students given supplies by Lakewood Center for the Arts. This year, the Lakewood Center for the Arts Youth Outreach Program provided printmaking supplies to Kraxberger Middle School's two-dimensional art class. As a result, each Gladstone student designed and created a complex multicolor reduction print that will be...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
Lake Oswego Review

Much of Multnomah County spending targets homeless

Commission approves increased funding for homeless crisis in new annual budget.The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners passed a historic 2023 budget Thursday, June 16, with one of the major ticket items being spending for homeless services. Multnomah County is allocating $130 million for shelters — $53 million of that is going to buy motel buildings for shelter and permanent housing. The county also plans to spend $106 million on housing, which includes placement, rent assistance and case management services. Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury said the top priority for this budget is to get people off the streets and into...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Mental health navigation program launches in Clackamas County

State funds $227,000 to connect low-income families with comprehensive support servicesA new program connecting low-income families with a variety of mental and behavioral health resources is launching in Clackamas County through funding from the Oregon Department of Human Services. The "Healthy Connections Oregon" program, led by Health Share of Oregon, will help participants in the state-funded Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) program navigate accessing additional long-term support through counseling, addiction recovery, parent mentoring and more. The cash-benefit program TANF offers financial assistance to families with children who struggle to afford basic necessities including food, clothing and housing. Following Clackamas...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

American Legion annual state convention comes to Aloha post

American Legion National Commander Paul Dillard will speak at the opening ceremony June 23 on his Oregon tour.The American Legion Department of Oregon is hosting its 103rd annual state convention from June 23 through June 25 in Aloha. Aloha Post 104 will host the annual convention, which will feature a visit from American Legion national commander Paul Dillard. Dillard will speak during the convention's opening ceremony during the evening of Thursday, June 23. Dillard is the head of the century-old national organization, which serves nearly 2 million members nationwide. American Legion spokesperson Charles Schmidt said the annual state convention in...
ALOHA, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Not all public employees get Juneteenth as paid holiday

Oak Lodge Water workers formally encourage district to follow most other public-sector employers in areaJuneteenth was nationally recognized as a holiday starting last year, and most jurisdictions in Clackamas County are observing the emancipation-proclamation anniversary celebration on June 20. In addition to county offices, Oregon City, Gladstone and Milwaukie's City Hall buildings will be closed. Some special districts will close their administrative offices, like Clackamas Fire District and Clackamas Soil & Water Conservation District, but Happy Valley City Hall, Sunrise Water and Oak Lodge Water offices will remain open. Oak Lodge Water employees formally encouraged the district to follow most...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Fire destroys metal-clad building in Southeast Portland

No one was hurt in the massive blaze that destroyed a commercial space where trailers were being built early Thursday.An early morning fire destroyed a metal-clad building where trailers were being built in Southeast Portland early Thursday, June 16. No one was hurt in the blaze. The cause is under investigation. A man who was working nearby told KOIN 6 News he was completing a report when he heard an explosion. "I thought a cannon went off," Naythin Fahey said. "It kind of shook the room a little bit. It wasn't like no small explosion. It was something of some...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Providence Milwaukie union nurses receive City Council support

St. Vincent reaches a tentative agreement on June 3, and Willamette Falls employees also have authorized a strike.Declaring union nurses at Providence Milwaukie Hospital "essential for the health, safety and well-being of our community," Milwaukie's City Council passed a resolution supporting 239 employees at Providence Milwaukie in their ongoing contract negotiations with hospital administration. "Nurses are the heart and soul of our communities' health care. Without them, health care would come to a screeching halt," said Milwaukie Mayor Mark Gamba. "I'm standing with (Oregon Nurses Association) nurses at Providence Milwaukie to put people before profits. During the pandemic, we all...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Nguyen wins House District 38 race

The .2% margin disqualifies the race for an automatic recount, according to state rules. Nearly one month after the initial results showed an extremely close House District 38 Democratic Party primary election race, Lake Oswego City Councilor Daniel Nguyen appears to have emerged victorious over Lake Oswego School Board member Neelam Gupta by a 28-vote margin. According to results that Clackamas County said were final Monday, June 13, Nguyen has 6,845 votes while Gupta has 6,817 votes — which amounts to a 50% to 49.8% margin of victory. However, Nguyen's advantage falls within the .2% threshold to qualify for an automatic recount. Gupta held an early lead based on Multnomah County tallies, but Nguyen eclipsed her after more Clackamas County votes were counted. Clackamas County finalized vote tallies very slowly due to defective ballot bar codes and general dysfunction. HD 38 covers Lake Oswego and parts of Multnomah County. The winner of this race will face Republican Alistair Firmin in the November general election. {loadposition sub-article-01}
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Portland Tribune

Less than half of Oregonians say they're familiar with Title IX

Survey finds only 38% of residents have knowledge of 1972 law banning sex bias in school.Fifty years after Title IX was signed into law prohibiting sex discrimination in programs run by institutions that receive federal funding, 72% of Oregonians who are at least somewhat familiar with Title IX believe the law has been a major factor driving the growth of women's sports. Though Title IX applies to all aspects of education and athletics, the impact on athletics has been the most visible. But among women who participated in school-organized athletic teams, only 36% said that in their experience, their teams...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
3K+
Followers
24K+
Post
646K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy