Nonprofit leader: Karin Morey was a marvel at history, practicality

Jerry Herrmann: Late longtime resident of Clackamas County made a big impact

Karin Morey, who {obj:63366:died May 31,} was a longtime resident of Clackamas County and Oregon City who had a big impact on the approaches that cities took to projects, how history was being archived and presented and, most importantly, had the institutional memory to share from the past accurately for the benefit of our region.

I knew Karin as an actively engaged student at Clackamas Community College in the 1970s and, even then, her passions for cultural history and art were well known. She celebrated, as did we all, the growing art collection at the college that included beautiful sculptural works of Lee Kelly and others. She even became involved in outdoor art projects that are still visible that depict the agricultural heritage and legacy of Oregon City's falls, and nearby timber harvests that were fundamental to the college's location on a broad plateau.

She became active in Oregon City endeavors including the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, where she served for nearly two decades, advising the city on important acquisitions of land that make Oregon City unique in the region for greenspaces and parks.

Her passion for history and its proper presentation was only equaled by her desire to work for clients involved in Clackamas County Corrections, where she served in counseling and as a probation officer. There are many clients whose lives were benefited because of her strategies and methods.

Regarding history, Karin's passion began in the field as she experienced things firsthand and then led to the establishment of major archives of photographs, literature and personal testimonies at Clackamas County museum sites. Her typical response to questions was, "We're going to get it right, aren't we? And we're going to present it correctly because it's the legacy of an area or person's life."

In serving on many Oregon City advisory groups both formally and informally, Karin could always be counted on to testify to what she remembered personally about the land, about a project from the past and what the future could look like if we considered everything holistically.

Her knowledge of Sportcraft Marina, Clackamette Cove and Oregon's first landfill near the End of the Oregon Trail have all led to good decisions. Those decisions she felt should always include benefits to the community and an opportunity for people to make business successful. She saw the private sector and public sectors as a united approach to getting things done.

Karin now has the ultimate opportunity to give input. As most people look at plans from an aerial perspective, she's got the best look of all.

Keep guiding us, Karin — give us the big look and keep us on track.

Jerry Herrmann is a Gladstone resident and president of Rivers of Life, a nonprofit organization that focuses on providing opportunities for at-risk youth through environmental restoration in the Willamette Valley.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.