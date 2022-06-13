ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Steel and Smoke: The Guestrooms in Canopy Memphis, Tennessee

By Christine Killion
Lodging
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Canopy Memphis recently debuted in the city’s historic downtown steps from Beale Street with a design that embraces the cultural legacy of its locale. Tracey Sawyer, founder and CEO of Sawyer & Company, the interior design team behind the Canopy Memphis, says the overall design approach for each of...

lodgingmagazine.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Topgolf begins construction in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Topgolf is coming to Memphis and construction will begin soon. Topgolf plans to spend $16 million to build a two-story 72 hitting bay facility in Germantown. Topgolf Memphis is set to be 40 feet tall with 26,750 square feet on the first floor and 22,926 square...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Tenn. tenants face uphill battle if they lose their AC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The heat continues in the Mid-South, setting record-high temperatures on Thursday. For renters, that heat becomes unbearable when there’s no air conditioning working in their home or apartment. “When tenants call, they sometimes don’t answer the phone,” said one anonymous resident of College Park Apartments...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Heat reaches 100 in Memphis, breaking record

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The temperature in Memphis reached 100 degrees Thursday, breaking a nearly 70-year-old record. That’s according to WREG meteorologist Jim Jaggers at about 2:30 p.m. He said the heat index at that point was 110 degrees. The old record high for June 16 was 98, set in 1953, he said. The last time […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Highest-rated restaurants in Memphis

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Memphis using rankings from Tripadvisor. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots. Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Memphis, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
WREG

$4.3M Fayette County farm is Memphis area’s priciest property

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the market for a new home? One with seven bathrooms, a guest house, pool, geothermal energy system, a stocked lake and an 1898 covered bridge on 90 acres to spread out? Hickory Withe Farm in Fayette County, built in 1996 and based on the antebellum Houmas House in Louisiana, may be […]
MEMPHIS, TN
freightwaves.com

FreightWaves Classics/Infrastructure: Memphis Airport opened 93 years ago

In the years between World War I (when military airplanes first displayed their abilities to have an impact on war) and World War II, interest in flight was high. “Barnstorming” pilots and air exhibitions traveled across the nation, spurring interest in this new mode of travel. It was also the period when the nation’s first civilian airports were established. (To read a recent two-part article about the founding of San Francisco’s airport, follow this link and then this link.)
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG’s Wendy Nations meets the Blue Angels

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG’s Wendy Nations took flight with the Blue Angels on Wednesday. She took part in a media tour to preview what the Blue Angels have in store for the Mid-South Air Show. Tickets are on sale and the show is this weekend, June 18 and 19. Below is a short video of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steel#Automobile#Art#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Guestrooms#Sawyer Company#American#The Blues Highway
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Eva Jean Phifer of Memphis, Tennessee

Eva Jean Phifer was born to Forrest and Libby Horton on June 7, 1934, in Slovak, Arkansas. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Jack. On June 15, 1951, she married Earl Brown Phifer and they had four children. The majority of their life together was spent in Stuttgart, Arkansas. When Earl retired, they relocated to his hometown of Hazen, and when his health declined they moved to Memphis, Tennessee to be near family.
STUTTGART, AR
familydestinationsguide.com

27 Best Hotels in Memphis, TN — The Top-Rated Hotels to Stay At!

Music, history, arts, and culture are the main reasons staying in Memphis is a blast. From Elvis Presley’s iconic Graceland and fascinating museums to shopping malls and nearby parks, you’ll be very busy throughout your vacation, no doubt. Even a few of the hotels you can stay in...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

HVAC business gives tips for surviving heat wave

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Brown Refrigeration has been working overtime during these triple digit temperatures to keep the Mid-South cool. Recently, their calls rose 40% for repairs. “We have been very, very busy with this heat we have,” said Bill Kellum, the service manager for the company. “It’s 97 degrees,...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Mighty 990

Terry Roland: Millington Expo Part Of City’s Growth

Millington is enjoying a comeback. New home construction, along with numerous new businesses, are cropping up at an impressive. The city is inviting the rest of the Mid-South to see the growth for themselves. Terry Roland of the Millington Area Chamber of Commerce joined “Wake Up Memphis” to discuss Thursday’s...
MILLINGTON, TN
WREG

MLGW monitoring electricity use in rising heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — TVA customers used a record amount of electricity this week as people cranked up the air conditioning to combat a sweltering heat wave. The Tennessee Valley Authority, which supplies power to more than 10,000 customers in seven states, said that at 6 p.m. Monday, its power system provided 31,311 megawatts of energy […]
MEMPHIS, TN
thecountrynote.com

Memphis Native and Rising Country Artist Maddye Trew Pays Homage with New Single, “Dear Loretta”

Trew to be Featured at Tennessee River Jam as Opening. Act for Headliner Big & Rich – This Saturday, June 18th, 4-5 PM CST. Nashville, TN – “Y’all SEE her? I – want – to – BE – her!” exclaims country newcomer Maddye Trew, beaming as she holds up a magazine featuring her hero, Loretta Lynn, on the cover. She’s celebrating the release of her new single, “Dear Loretta,” written by Josh Helms, Faren Rachels and Matt Willis and produced by Luke Buishas. The song made its debut on Radio SoBro’s NuMu Friday (an all-streaming radio platform allowing listeners to enjoy Nashville’s songwriters worldwide) just in time for Trew to take it onstage as a featured performer at the Tennessee River Jam. Trew found this song some years ago while working as an intern for a Nashville publishing company, before beginning to make her own footprints as an artist; she has held it close to her heart ever since … and was thrilled when she had the chance to record it herself.
NASHVILLE, TN
localmemphis.com

Memphis parents frustrated with MSCS

"Uneducated people cannot escape poverty. They don’t know how," said MSCS parent Jason Perry. "We are killing our people before they get to the 3rd grade.”
MEMPHIS, TN
Nationwide Report

Lucy Moore died after a hit-and-run collision in Raleigh (Memphis, TN)

Lucy Moore died after a hit-and-run collision in Raleigh (Memphis, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified Lucy Moore as the woman who lost her life after a two-vehicle crash Sunday night in Raleigh. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area of Raleigh Lagrange Road and Hoover Drive on June 12 after 7 p.m. in response to a hit-and-run collision [...]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

10 ways to celebrate Juneteenth in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Juneteenth is coming up this Sunday, June 19th, although the federal holiday will be recognized Monday and Memphis-area events start Saturday, June 18th. As many may or may not be aware, this year’s Juneteenth celebration is now a federal holiday. With Juneteenth being declared as a federal holiday in June 2021, this […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy