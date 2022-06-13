Steel and Smoke: The Guestrooms in Canopy Memphis, Tennessee

Trew to be Featured at Tennessee River Jam as Opening. Act for Headliner Big & Rich – This Saturday, June 18th, 4-5 PM CST. Nashville, TN – “Y’all SEE her? I – want – to – BE – her!” exclaims country newcomer Maddye Trew, beaming as she holds up a magazine featuring her hero, Loretta Lynn, on the cover. She’s celebrating the release of her new single, “Dear Loretta,” written by Josh Helms, Faren Rachels and Matt Willis and produced by Luke Buishas. The song made its debut on Radio SoBro’s NuMu Friday (an all-streaming radio platform allowing listeners to enjoy Nashville’s songwriters worldwide) just in time for Trew to take it onstage as a featured performer at the Tennessee River Jam. Trew found this song some years ago while working as an intern for a Nashville publishing company, before beginning to make her own footprints as an artist; she has held it close to her heart ever since … and was thrilled when she had the chance to record it herself.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO