Apple is planning on releasing a new 15-inch MacBook model, likely to be a MacBook Air with an M2 chip in mid- or late-2023, according to Ming-Chi Kuo. In a tweet on Wednesday, Kuo said that the 15-inch portable Mac would go into mass production by the middle of the first half of 2023. He added that it could offer two CPU options: an M2 with a 35W power adapter or an M2 Pro with a 67W adapter. Both of those are current options for the 13-inch MacBook Air unveiled at WWDC 2022.

