McDONOUGH — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the passing of Sgt. Sean M. Free. Free died June 14 after nearly 16 years with the Sheriff’s Office. “Sgt. Free was known amongst his friends to have a smile that lit up any room and as an outspoken proponent for his friends,” HSCO officials said Wednesday. “His dedication to his companions was rivaled only by his dedication to law enforcement and his great faith.”

HENRY COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO