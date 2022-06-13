ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bishop of Southwell and Nottingham takes seat in House of Lords

By Nick Lester
 4 days ago

The Bishop of Southwell and Nottingham has taken his seat on the red benches in the House of Lords.

The Rt Rev Paul Williams was introduced to the upper chamber in a short ceremony in which he swore the oath of allegiance to the Queen.

The cleric becomes a member of the Lords Spiritual who have 26 places reserved in the unelected house for senior Church of England bishops, including the Archbishop of Canterbury.

He was supported by the Bishop of Birmingham , the Rt Rev David Urquhart, and the Bishop of Southwark, the Rt Rev Christopher Chessun.

Mr Williams grew up in Somerset and studied at Durham University.

He trained for ordained ministry at Wycliffe Hall, Oxford.

The bishop is married to Sarah and they have three sons.

They are also foster carers and are closely involved in the wider issues relating to the care of looked-after children.

The Independent

‘Four chips on a plate’: Ministers told to boost school meal funding as children ‘getting smaller portions’

Ministers have been told they must raise the amount of money spent on children’s school meals amid claims that pupils are going home hungry because of shrinking portion sizes. The Independent has heard from parents and headteachers who say children are being given less to eat as food costs soar. One primary school headteacher said that his pupils were given just “four or five chips on their plate”, while a parent at another school said food was running out in the canteen.Caterers have already been forced to replace some items with cheaper alternatives as they deal with rising costs,...
EDUCATION
