Public Safety

Children aged ‘three and one’ reunited with family after being found alone in street

By Matt Mathers
 4 days ago

Two young children found wandering the streets alone in Suffolk have been reunited with their family, police have said.

The girls, one thought to be aged three and the other less than 12 months, were found on Crown St West, Lowestoft, at around 9.30am on Monday.

They were without their guardians and locals quickly raised the alarm by calling police.

Officers arrived on the scene and then took the children to the local police. They were able to locate the parents and the family was reunited at around 11.30am.

Both the girls were unharmed after being briefly separted from their parents.

It was not immediaely clear how the girls had become seperated from their family.

Suffolk Police thanked the media and the public for their help.

The force said in a statement: “Lowestoft Police have reunited the two toddlers found in the town's Crown Street West this morning with their family and want to thank public and media for their help."

The Independent

The Independent

