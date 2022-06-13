ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ukraine: Severodonetsk chemical plant sheltering civilians hit by Russian shelling

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wlFit_0g9CxSWK00

A chemical plant sheltering hundreds of civilians has been struck during intense Russian shelling of Severodonetsk.

Footage released by the Luhansk Regional State Administration on Sunday (12 June) shows the Azot Nitrogen plant on fire as smoke billows into the air.

Around 500 civilians, including 40 children, are hiding in the plant, according to Ukrainian officials.

They also claim Russian shelling ignited the big fire at the Azot plant after an oil leak, where staff members are hiding alongside the civilians.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

‘We Thought They Were Dead. They Never Made It Back’: Two American Fighters Captured by Russia in Ukraine

Click here to read the full article. Two American volunteers fighting in Ukraine appear to have been captured by Russia last week, multiple sources tell Rolling Stone. Both men are U.S. military veterans and volunteered to fight with Ukraine’s International Territorial Defense Force, or foreign legion, according to the sources. A foreign volunteer serving in the unit the two Americans were accompanying provided specific details about the incident that led to their capture during a battle near Kharkiv, in northeastern Ukraine, on June 9th. The volunteer spoke to Rolling Stone on condition that his name and nationality not be revealed. “Our...
MILITARY
The Independent

Pregnant 22-year-old woman found beheaded in garbage bin: ‘Beyond reprehensible’

An Illinois man has been charged with the murder of a 22-year-old pregnant woman who was found decapitated in the dumpster outside her apartment, in a crime that local police have described as “beyond reprehensible”.Deundrea S Holloway, 22, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, both for the mother Liese Dodd and her unborn child, intentional homicide of an unborn child and the dismemberment of a human body among other crimes, Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said in a video statement shared on the force’s Facebook page.“She was savagely, savagely killed,” Chief Pulido said while holding up a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Shelling#Chemical Plant#Luhansk#Russian
The Independent

Thieves seize shipping containers full of gold

Thieves in Mexico pulled off a massive heist, stealing 20 freight containers filled with partially refined gold and silver ore and televisions, according to the Mexican Employers Federation. CBS News reports that the containers were stolen from Manzanillo, a Pacific coast seaport in the Mexican state of Colima. On Monday, Jose Medina Mora, the president of the Mexican Employers Federation, said the robbery was indicative of rising criminal activity in Mexico. "There is a growing lack of safety, and this is a sign of what is happening in the country and it requires that authorities take action," Mr Medina...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police: Amazon fisherman confesses to killing missing pair

A fisherman confessed to killing a British journalist and an Indigenous expert in Brazil's remote Amazon and took police to a site where human remains were recovered, a federal investigator said, closing out 10 days of suspense as teams searched for the missing pair. Authorities said Wednesday night without giving any details that they expected more arrests would be made soon in the case of freelance reporter Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira of Brazil, who disappeared June 5.At a news conference in the Amazon city of Manaus, a federal police investigator said the man who had been the prime...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Harmony Montgomery: FBI remove fridge wrapped in biohazard tape from apartment of missing girl’s father

FBI investigators have removed a refrigerator wrapped in biohazard tape from a New Hampshire apartment building connected to the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery.Law enforcement officers were seen loading the appliance on a truck after they swarmed a property in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Tuesday.Harmony was five when she disappeared sometime between 28 November and 10 December 2019, but the police did not find out she was missing for two years.Investigators took over an apartment where Harmony’s father, Adam Montgomery, and her stepmother Kayla Montgomery, had previously lived.It is the second time that the property has been searched. Law enforcement searched...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police: 2 dead, 1 hurt in church shooting; suspect detained

A lone suspect fired on a small group meeting at a suburban church near one of Alabama's major cities Thursday evening, fatally wounding two people and injuring a third before being taken into custody, authorities said.The attack occurred at Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church in the Birmingham suburb of Vestavia Hills, Police Capt. Shane Ware said. He said officers rushed to the chuch after dispatchers received a call reporting an active shooter at the church at 6:22 p.m.“From what we've gathered from the circumstances of this evening, a lone suspect entered a small church group meeting and began shooting. Three...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Russia
The Independent

South Korea forced to retract unfounded claim that fisherman killed by North was trying to defect

South Korea’s coast guard announced on Thursday that there is no evidence to suggest that a fisheries official who had been killed by North Korean troops in 2020 intended to defect.“Field investigations were conducted without ruling out various possibilities, including the deceased official’s defection to North Korea, but no evidence was found to confirm his intention to defect,” said Park Sang-chun, head of the Incheon Coast Guard, in a news conference, reported Yonhap news agency.The fisheries department official, Lee Dae-jun, had gone missing at sea in September 2020 while working as a fishing inspector.North Korean soldiers shot him, poured...
MILITARY
The Independent

Journalist’s wife: ‘We can say goodbye with love’ after bodies found in Amazon

Dom Phillips’ wife has said “now we can bring them home and say goodbye with love” after the bodies of the British journalist and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira were found in the Amazon.Brazil’s justice minister Anderson Torres said the remains were found near where the pair disappeared on June 5, with police saying a suspect led investigators to the location after confessing to the fatal shooting.In a statement, Mr Phillips’ wife Alessandra Sampaio said: “Although we are still awaiting definitive confirmations, this tragic outcome puts an end to the anguish of not knowing Dom and Bruno’s whereabouts.“Now we can bring...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Kyiv ignores Russian ultimatum to surrender key Donbas city

Ukraine ignored a Russian ultimatum to surrender the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk today.Russia told Ukrainian forces sheltering in a chemical plant in the ruined Donbas city to stop “senseless resistance and lay down arms” from Wednesday morning, pressing its advantage in the battle for control of eastern Ukraine.Ukraine said more than 500 civilians, including 40 children, remained alongside soldiers inside the Azot chemical works as the Russian bombardment of the surrounding city continued. Officials made no reference to the Russian ultimatum in remarks to the press on Wednesday.Moscow had said it would let civilians evacuate the plant on Wednesday...
POLITICS
The Independent

Backlash grows to India’s plan to introduce US-style ‘tours of duty’ for military service

Violent protests broke out in major Indian cities on Thursday, two days after the government announced a major overhaul to the recruitment process in the Indian armed forces.Hundreds of young aspirants set train coaches on fire, blocked railway tracks and roads, and clashed with security forces as they raised slogans against the new US army-style short-term recruitment plan that they say will leave them unemployed.The government of India on Tuesday unveiled the “Agnipath” or “Path of Fire” programme, which will induct aspirants for a short-term four-year contract into three services – navy, airforce and army. On completion of this...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Four dead in apparent murder-suicide in Florida, police say

Four people including a boy are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in central Florida on Tuesday morning.Police received a 911 call at about 7am from a man who said he had been shot in an apartment in Coawood Court,  Casselberry.They found three adults, two women and the suspected gunman, dead and a 15-year-old boy suffering serious gunshot wounds at the property.The juvenile was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to hospital where he died. The victims were the wife, mother-n-law and stepson of the shooter. At a press briefing, Casselberry Police Chief Larry Krantz said they were...
CASSELBERRY, FL
The Independent

Brutal image of Haitian refugee being chased by mounted border agent minted on memorial coin

The infamous image of a Haitian refugee being chased by a mounted border agent has been reportedly minted on an unofficial memorial coin and is being circulated among patrol officers as a warning to migrants.The memorabilia, believed to have been minted unofficially, showed the controversial image of the Haitian refugee being held with his T-shirt by a guard sitting on a horse as he tried to run away. The officer was also seen using his reins as a whip. The incident sparked a huge backlash, leading to president Joe Biden asking for accountability from the officer in question. An...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Putin accuses West of trying to crush Russia with ‘stupid’ sanctions in economic ‘blitzkrieg’

Vladimir Putin accused the West of trying to crush Russia with “stupid” sanctions and said they had undertaken an economic “blitzkrieg” against the country.In a robust speech at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum he reaffirmed his commitment to the conflict with Ukraine and said the aim of the war was to defend “our” people in the Donbas region of the country.Putin said the Russian soldiers in the Donbas - that has been the scene for the most fearsome battles in recent months- were also fighting to defend Russia’s own “rights to secure development”.“The West has fundamentally refused...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian deputy PM criticises western sanctions

Sanctions placed on Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine have been criticised by its deputy prime minister Viktoria Abramchenko.Speaking at the ongoing 25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Abramchenko said that the sanctions placed on Russia by the western world have worsened the global food market which has already been damaged by the coronavirus pandemic."Marine transport and air freight supply chains might be suspended as a result of the sanctions... Russia can no longer export food to those places in need," Abramchenko said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
POLITICS
The Independent

Israel strike crippling Syria's main airport hikes tensions

Israel marked a major escalation in its years-long campaign of airstrikes in Syria, carrying out an attack last week that shut down the country’s main civilian airport in Damascus as Israel steps up efforts to stop Iranian weapons shipments to Hezbollah.Commercial flights were still halted at Damascus International Airport five days after Friday’s pre-dawn airstrikes smashed into its runways, leaving multiple craters, and damaged the air control tower and other buildings. The strikes further ratchet up tensions in the confrontation between Israel on one side and Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah on the other. Iran has accused Israel...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

AP PHOTOS: A week of ruins and ruined lives in Ukraine

There is life amid the ruins in Ukraine, but there are so many ruins, and life is so fraught.In the course of the last week, Associated Press photographers captured images of a man peering upward through the hole in a roof of a hospital damaged during shelling in Donetsk; of another, his arms opened wide as he looks up at the wreckage of his Bakhmut home, damaged in Russian night shelling.; of boys playing in the shadow of a wrecked apartment building in Irpan.But there also are lives in ruins. An elderly woman, evacuated from the Lysychansk area, cries out...
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Independent

Russia has ‘strategically lost’ war in Ukraine, says head of UK’s armed forces

The head of the UK’s armed forces says Russia has already “strategically lost” the war in Ukraine and is now a “more diminished power”.Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said Vladimir Putin had lost 25% of Russia’s land power for only “tiny” gains.While Russia may achieve “tactical successes” in the coming weeks, he said any notion that the war had been a success was “nonsense”.Admiral Radakin, who is the UK’s chief of defence staff, said Russia was running out of troops and advanced missiles and would never be able to take over all of Ukraine.Admiral Radakin spoke to the PA news agency...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

698K+
Followers
227K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy