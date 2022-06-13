ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Anthony Joshua’s future fights to be broadcast on DAZN in ‘groundbreaking’ deal

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FSR6V_0g9CxRdb00

Anthony Joshua’s future fights will be screened on DAZN after the broadcaster confirmed a “groundbreaking” link-up with the British heavyweight.

The move means the end of Joshua’s deal with Sky Sports , which has been in place throughout his professional career.

The deal is reportedly worth around £100million in total to the 32-year-old fighter from Watford, who will become a global ambassador for DAZN as well as a special advisor to the group.

Joshua is due to take on Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch in August, after the Ukrainian beat the Briton last September.

“I am entering a new phase in my career with a new training environment, new coaches and now a new broadcaster,” Joshua said.

“Negotiations at this level take time, so I am pleased to have it all wrapped up and now I can fully focus on giving the fans and DAZN what they want – knockouts in the glamour division.

“I’ve been working with DAZN and following its progress for a long time. We have enjoyed a really successful partnership in the US for many years and I know the team and understand the passion and drive of the business.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Tottenham confirm £25m signing of Yves Bissouma from Brighton as Antonio Conte's rebuild continues with third signing of the summer

Tottenham have completed the £25million signing of midfielder Yves Bissouma from Premier League rivals Brighton & Hove Albion. The 25-year-old becomes Antonio Conte's third summer signing at Spurs following in the footsteps of Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster. The Mali International has agreed a four-year deal to keep him...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Canadian Grand Prix practice build-up as George Russell warned over Lewis Hamilton

Follow live F1 coverage as the Canadian Grand Prix weekend kicks off with free practice sessions one and two in Montreal.The big news of the week is the FIA’s decision to “reduce or eliminate” porpoising on the advice of its medical team - just days after Lewis Hamilton suffered with severe back pain in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Hamilton required assistance to get out of his Mercedes after his car bounced up and down at high speed throughout last Sunday’s race.Mercedes ran their machines close to the ground in Baku to produce lower downforce. But the move exaggerated the...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

698K+
Followers
227K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy