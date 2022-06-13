ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Election 2022: Republican race for Maine's 2nd House district in spotlight

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Maine's primary election on Tuesday features a race between two Republicans seeking to take on incumbent Democratic U.S. House Rep. Jared Golden in the November elections. Former Rep. Bruce Poliquin, who represented the 2nd Congressional District from 2015 to 2019, is seeking a rematch...

Election 2022: Poliquin earns rematch with Golden for House seat

(The Center Square) – Bruce Poliquin, Maine’s member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 2015 to 2019, will have a shot at his old seat in November. Poliquin turned back Liz Caruso in the Republican primary for the 2nd Congressional District on Tuesday. He’ll face Rep. Jared Golden, the unchallenged Democratic incumbent.
Here are the key primary election results from Nevada

Four states held primaries Tuesday: South Carolina, North Dakota, Nevada and Maine. In Nevada, there were competitive Republican primaries for U.S. Senate, governor and secretary of state, along with primary races for U.S. House. Adam Laxalt is the GOP nominee for Senate, Joe Lombardo is the Republican nominee for governor,...
Joe Lombardo wins Nevada GOP primary for governor, will challenge Sisolak

LAS VEGAS — Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo has won Nevada’s Republican primary for governor, NBC News projects. With 37 percent of precincts reporting, Lombardo, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, had 43 percent of the vote, while retired professional boxer Joey Gilbert, who was endorsed by the state Republican Party, got 22 percent. Former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller got 12 percent.
Policy group advocates for Alabama to use ARPA funds for public transit

(The Center Square) – One Alabama policy group is encouraging the state to invest more funding into public transportation. Alabama Arise published its study, “Alabama’s Road To a Better Public Transportation Future,” and is encouraging state officials to invest its remaining $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding into public transit to create a stronger economy while advancing racial equity and connecting everyone in the state.
New Hampshire to provide help for energy bills

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is offering financial assistance to low-income residents to help keep their homes cooled during the summer months. The state Department of Energy is planning to provide $7.5 million in assistance through the New Hampshire Fuel Assistance Program for pre-qualified low-income households for the first time to help residents dealing with higher energy costs.
Poll: O'Rourke gains on Abbott in race for governor

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.com) -- The race for Texas governor is tightening in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting. A new poll from Quinnipiac University found 48% of Texas voters say they support Gov. Greg Abbott for reelection, and 43% support his Democratic challenger, Beto O'Rourke.In the previous version of the poll, in December of 2021, Abbott led 52%-37%.When asked specifically about gun laws, the poll found large majorities support two specific proposals: background checks and raising the purchasing age.By a margin of 93% to 6%, Texas voters support requiring background checks for all gun buyers. Voters also support raising the minimum age nationwide to purchase a gun to 21, 73%-25%.A nationwide assault weapons ban had Texas voters about evenly split, with 47% in favor and 49% opposed.The poll sampled 1,257 registered Texas voters between June 9 and June 13, with a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points.Political reporter Jack Fink will have more on this story starting at 4 p.m. on CBS 11 and CBS News Dallas-Ft. Worth.
Trio of Rhode Island gun control bills headed to governor's desk

(The Center Square) – A trio of Rhode Island gun control bills are headed to Gov. Dan McKee’s desk. The General Assembly passed the bills on Tuesday that would raise the age limits for purchasing guns and ammunition to age 21, ban carrying rifles and shotguns in public, and outlaw high-capacity magazines.
2022 North Dakota Primary Election Results

In North Dakota, Republican Sen. John Hoeven faces an easy battle for his third term against political newcomer Riley Kuntz, according to the Associated Press. The AP reports Hoeven raised more than $3.2 million, while Kuntz, an oil field worker and a newcomer to politics, raised less than $5,000. For...
New Hampshire weighs cash bonuses to lure state workers

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu wants to dangle cash bonuses to prospective state workers to ease a public service hiring crunch. On Friday, the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee is scheduled to take up a pair of proposals, filed by the Sununu administration, seeking authorization to offer hiring bonuses ranging from $500 to $2,000. These would help recruit new employees and retain the state's existing 11,000 member work force.
Iowa unemployment falls to 2.7% in May

(The Center Square) – Iowa’s labor participation grew in May and the state’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.7%, Iowa Workforce Development announced Thursday. This is the fifth consecutive drop in the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, the news release said. It decreased from 3.0% in April and 4.5% from a year ago.
Maine energy consumers to get break on utility bills this summer

(The Center Square) – Maine consumers will be getting a break on their utility bills this summer after state regulators approved a request from the state’s two largest utilities to cut rates. The state Public Utilities Commission on Thursday approved a plan lowering rates charged by Central Maine...
Virginia revenue up 17.8% over year

(The Center Square) – With May’s fiscal numbers now in the books, Virginia has recorded a 17.8% revenue increase on a year-to-date basis. In addition to improvements over the year, the commonwealth’s revenue numbers this May were 9.9% higher than May of last year. Gov. Glenn Youngkin said the numbers confirm that it is time to deliver tax cuts to Virginians.
Texas Republican candidates have raised $117.1 million more than Democrats

In Texas, state-level candidates have raised $215.4 million between Jan. 1, 2021, and May 14, 2022. Democratic candidates have raised $47.4 million and Republican candidates have raised $164.5 million. Top 10 Democratic candidates, by donations (1/1/2021 – 5/14/2022) In the 2022 election cycle, 674 state-level Democrats have filed campaign...
