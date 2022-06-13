Election 2022: Republican race for Maine's 2nd House district in spotlight

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.com) -- The race for Texas governor is tightening in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting. A new poll from Quinnipiac University found 48% of Texas voters say they support Gov. Greg Abbott for reelection, and 43% support his Democratic challenger, Beto O'Rourke.In the previous version of the poll, in December of 2021, Abbott led 52%-37%.When asked specifically about gun laws, the poll found large majorities support two specific proposals: background checks and raising the purchasing age.By a margin of 93% to 6%, Texas voters support requiring background checks for all gun buyers. Voters also support raising the minimum age nationwide to purchase a gun to 21, 73%-25%.A nationwide assault weapons ban had Texas voters about evenly split, with 47% in favor and 49% opposed.The poll sampled 1,257 registered Texas voters between June 9 and June 13, with a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points.Political reporter Jack Fink will have more on this story starting at 4 p.m. on CBS 11 and CBS News Dallas-Ft. Worth.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO