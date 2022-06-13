ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delmar, MD

Delmar man charged with murder in shooting of Wicomico sheriff's deputy

By NATALIE JONES
The Star Democrat
The Star Democrat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JOTic_0g9CuFpO00

PITTSVILLE — A Delmar man is now facing charges of murder and assault in connection with the shooting death of a Wicomico County Sheriff's deputy Sunday night, according to online court records.

Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard, 41, was shot and killed Sunday night in Pittsville while attempting to apprehend a suspect wanted on multiple felony warrants in multiple jurisdictions.

A 16-year veteran of the force, Hilliard would have turned 42 on June 22.

According to police, Hilliard saw the suspect coming out of an apartment complex and began a foot pursuit. Hilliard was shot while trying to capture the suspect.

After an "extensive manhunt" involving dozens of law enforcement officers throughout the region, the suspect was taken into custody, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect was identified as Austin Jacob Allen Davidson, 20, of Delmar.

According to online court records, Davidson is charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and using a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.

He is currently being held without bond in the Wicomico County Detention Center.

Davidson was already wanted on warrants in Somerset, Wicomico, Worcester counties and in Baltimore City.

There is no additional threat to the community from Davidson, police said Monday morning.

In a Facebook post, the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office expressed their sorrow over losing one of their own.

"The days ahead will be challenging, but for now, we are mourning the loss of an incredible human being. Deputy Glen Hilliard was a son, a husband and a father to three beautiful children, a brother to those he worked with, and an exemplary public servant to the citizens of Wicomico County and to the State of Maryland. Our hearts and prayers go out to Glenn's family during this difficult time."

"As an organization, we are heartbroken over this senseless and tragic murder. This loss exacts an enormous emotional toll on the Sheriff's Office family, but we will do what is necessary and proper to honor Glenn and support those who knew and loved him. Brave men and women like Glenn Hilliard put their lives in danger to protect our families, and I am extremely grateful to them for keeping our communities safe."

Wicomico Sheriff Michael Lewis expressed his gratitude for the support from other law enforcement agencies Sunday night.

Further information on the investigation will come from Maryland State Police.

This story is developing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMDT.com

Police arrest Salisbury man on assault charges

BERLIN, Md. – Maryland State Police arrested a Salisbury man in connection to a stabbing that occurred Thursday night. Police identified the suspect as 51-year-old Charles Wagner, of Salisbury, MD. Charles was charged with first- and second-degree assault. He is currently being processed at the Berlin Barrack and later will be transported to the Worcester County Jail.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Crisfield man convicted of first degree murder in January 2021 fatal shooting

SALISBURY, Md. – A Crisfield man has been convicted of murder and other charges related to a January 2021 fatal shooting in Salisbury. On January 29, 2021, 30-year-old Levonte Martin traveled from his Crisfield home to Parkside Apartments in Salisbury. Martin hit in the shadows for more than an hour while waiting for his victim’s arrival. At around 10 p.m., Devonta Fagans pulled into the parking lot and parked his car in front of Building 506. When the victim got out of his vehicle, Martin ambushed Fagans, shooting him multiple times. Martin then fled to a neighboring apartment complex where he found transportation back to Crisfield.
CRISFIELD, MD
WBOC

Wicomico County Sheriff's Office Investigating Racist Threat Made Online by Parkside High School Student

SALISBURY, Md. – The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a racist and threatening video post made by a student in Wicomico County. The brief video, which caused uproar online before being taken down, shows a young teen boy holding what appears to be a scoped rifle. The teen also makes a remark about shooting black people, though the language he uses is stronger in nature. The Sheriff’s Office says it located the teen, who is a student at Parkside High School, and removed the gun from his possession, which turned out to be a pellet rifle.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Victim identified in Dunkirk Murder

On Monday, June 13, 2022, shortly after 3:30 a.m., Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence in the 3900 block of Lakeside Court in Dunkirk, MD for the report of a shooting.  Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from fatal gunshot wounds. The victim, Tyree Tashawn Richardson, age 20 of Glenn Dale, MD, […]
DUNKIRK, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delmar, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Wicomico County, MD
Wicomico County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Delmar, MD
State
Maryland State
City
Pittsville, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Ocean City Today

Ocean City rape suspect vanishes; suspect charged with assault

Two Honduran brothers accused of raping two teenagers in Ocean City in May 2021 had the rape charges dropped last week after one of the victims went home to California and ran away again. Bayron David Oviedo-Diaz, 22, and Onan Albert Oviedo-Diaz, 24, were arrested on May 6, 2021, at...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Police: Ocean City man, Princess Anne Police officer injured in crash

BERLIN, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a crash involving a police officer that happened Thursday morning. Shortly after 10 a.m., troopers responded to a crash that occurred on Route 90 at Route 113 in Berlin. Preliminary investigation has revealed that a white Lexus ES sedan driven by 75-year-old Bruce Albany of Ocean City was traveling westbound on Route 90 when he tried to make a U-turn in front of an unmarked Princess Anne Police Department patrol vehicle, driven by Chief Robert Wink. We’re told Chief Wink was also traveling eastbound on Route 90 at the time of the incident.
OCEAN CITY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Lewis
Ocean City Today

Ellicott City man arrested for Ocean City stabbing

A man was stabbed early Sunday morning in Ocean City and the man accused of committing the act was taken into custody a short time after. Henry James Trotier, 21, of Ellicott City, Maryland was arrested by Ocean City Police at approximately 4:15 a.m. that morning and charged with first- and second-degree assault, using a deadly weapon to injure another person, and reckless endangerment.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Updated: Three Injured in Boating Millsboro Area Boating Accident

MILLSBORO, Del.- Three people were injured early Thursday evening in a boating accident that happened on the Indian River near the NRG power plant. Delaware Natural Resources Police said the accident – which occurred while a boater was pulling six juveniles on two tubes behind a mid-sized center-console boat with 75-horsepower outboard motor – resulted in serious injuries to one of the juveniles and lesser injuries to two other people.
MILLSBORO, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Maryland State Police#Violent Crime#Wicomico Sheriff#Wicomico County Sheriff
Bay Net

UPDATE: Police Investigating Fatal Lexington Park Crash Killing 15-Year-old

UPDATE – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a collision in Lexington Park that killed a 15-year-old passenger. On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 6:09 pm, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the intersection of Route 235/Three Notch Road and Hermanville Road in Lexington Park after an on-duty deputy witnessed a motor vehicle collision there.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
firststateupdate.com

Search On For Two Dover Home Invasion Suspects

The Dover Police Department is investigating a home invasion burglary that occurred on Wednesday morning, according to Public Information Office Sergeant Mark Hoffman. Hoffman said at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers received a call for the incident in the Unit Block of McKee Road. Officers contacted a 53-year-old male who advised...
DOVER, DE
WBOC

Troopers Issue Warning About Scammers Posing as Delaware State Police

DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating multiple incidents in which people have received phone calls from scammers posing as troopers who tell the victims they are wanted and/or owe bail money. The fake troopers are utilizing spoofed, Delaware State Police-issued phone numbers. Many of the victims of these scams...
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WMDT.com

Greenwood man arrested for DUI, weapons charges following traffic stop

MILFORD, Del. – A Greenwood man is behind bars on DUI and other charges following a traffic stop Tuesday evening. At around 8 p.m., we’re told a trooper was on patrol in the area of southbound Bay Road, south of Milford Neck Road, when they observed a Harley Davidson Touring motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed. The trooper started following the motorcycle and observed additional moving violations as it entered the town of Milford.
GREENWOOD, DE
WBOC

Delmarva Mourns Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard at Vigil

SALISBURY, Md. - Crowds filled the parking lot of the Perdue Stadium Monday night to honor Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard at a candle light vigil. Hilliard, an 18-year veteran of law enforcement, which included a decade with the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, was gunned down late Sunday night while serving warrants on a suspect in Pittsville. That suspect, Austin J. Davidson, 20, of Delmar, Md., is charged with first- and second-degree murder in connection with Hilliard's death.
DELMAR, MD
delawarepublic.org

Capitol rioters from Laurel found guilty, face 20-year sentence

A federal judge hands down guilty verdicts to two Laurel men for their involvement in the January 6 Capitol riots. 53-year-old Kevin Seefried and his 24-year-old son Hunter were both found guilty of felony obstruction of an official proceeding, and four misdemeanors, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building.
LAUREL, DE
easternshorepost.com

Accomack Grand Jury Returns Indictments

By Carol Vaughn — A grand jury meeting in Accomack County Monday, June 6, returned indictments against 17 people. Justin Laferriere, also known as Justin Soeum, 27, of Milford, N.H., was indicted on charges of manslaugher and driving under the influence maiming in connection with a Feb, 8, 2022, crash in which Angela Kellam, of Bloxom, died and Breonte Shrieves, Terrell Northam, and Treyquan Johnson were injured.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
The Star Democrat

The Star Democrat

Easton, MD
409
Followers
562
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

The Star Democrat is an American newspaper published and mainly distributed in Easton, Maryland, in Talbot County, as well as in the surrounding counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's and Kent. The Star Democrat is published on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

 https://www.stardem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy