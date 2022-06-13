Delmar man charged with murder in shooting of Wicomico sheriff's deputy

PITTSVILLE — A Delmar man is now facing charges of murder and assault in connection with the shooting death of a Wicomico County Sheriff's deputy Sunday night, according to online court records.

Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard, 41, was shot and killed Sunday night in Pittsville while attempting to apprehend a suspect wanted on multiple felony warrants in multiple jurisdictions.

A 16-year veteran of the force, Hilliard would have turned 42 on June 22.

According to police, Hilliard saw the suspect coming out of an apartment complex and began a foot pursuit. Hilliard was shot while trying to capture the suspect.

After an "extensive manhunt" involving dozens of law enforcement officers throughout the region, the suspect was taken into custody, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect was identified as Austin Jacob Allen Davidson, 20, of Delmar.

According to online court records, Davidson is charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and using a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.

He is currently being held without bond in the Wicomico County Detention Center.

Davidson was already wanted on warrants in Somerset, Wicomico, Worcester counties and in Baltimore City.

There is no additional threat to the community from Davidson, police said Monday morning.

In a Facebook post, the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office expressed their sorrow over losing one of their own.

"The days ahead will be challenging, but for now, we are mourning the loss of an incredible human being. Deputy Glen Hilliard was a son, a husband and a father to three beautiful children, a brother to those he worked with, and an exemplary public servant to the citizens of Wicomico County and to the State of Maryland. Our hearts and prayers go out to Glenn's family during this difficult time."

"As an organization, we are heartbroken over this senseless and tragic murder. This loss exacts an enormous emotional toll on the Sheriff's Office family, but we will do what is necessary and proper to honor Glenn and support those who knew and loved him. Brave men and women like Glenn Hilliard put their lives in danger to protect our families, and I am extremely grateful to them for keeping our communities safe."

Wicomico Sheriff Michael Lewis expressed his gratitude for the support from other law enforcement agencies Sunday night.

Further information on the investigation will come from Maryland State Police.

This story is developing.