Police released video of a drive-by shooting that injured a man and sent a crowd running in Melrose. Officers say two men on the back of a moped fired gunshots outside 644 Wales Ave. Thursday around 7 p.m., striking a 28-year-old man in the left leg. The gun fire also sent a crowd of people in the location ducking for cover.

MELROSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO