Premier League

Man Utd transfer blow as target Frenkie de Jong hints at STAYING at Barcelona thanks to incoming Robert Lewandowski

By Alex Smith
 4 days ago
MANCHESTER UNITED have been dealt a blow in their hunt to sign Frenkie de Jong after the Dutchman hinted at wanting to play with Robert Lewandowski.

The Bayern Munich striker wants to leave the club and seems poised for a move to Barcelona.

Frenkie de Jong's comments on Robert Lewandowski's future has fuelled talk of him staying at Barcelona despite interest from Man Utd Credit: EPA
Robert Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern Munich with Barcelona his most likely destination Credit: EPA

Meanwhile, Barca midfielder De Jong has been heavily linked with a move to United to reunite with his former boss Erik ten Hag.

But when De Jong was asked about the possibility of Lewandowski arriving at the Nou Camp, he suggested he wants to team up with the 33-year-old striker.

De Jong said: "He’s an amazing player, one of the best in the world.

"[His future] is up to him. But of course I would like to have Lewandowski in my team."

These comments may suggest that De Jong's potential £80million move to United may not happen and he could stay at the Catalan giants.

Meanwhile Lewandowski appears desperate for a move away despite Bayern's current reluctance to sell and on international duty he opened up on a potential move.

He said: "My era at Bayern is over. I don't see any possibility to continue playing for this club anymore.

"Bayern's a serious club and I believe they won't keep me, I don't want to play there anymore. A transfer is the best solution. I hope they don't stop me."

However there could be a twist in the Lewandowski and De Jong sagas.

SunSport exclusively reported that Man Utd would join the race to sign Lewandowski opening up the possibility of them both playing at Old Trafford next season.

One man who looks set to make the switch to Manchester is Ajax winger Antony as the club have reportedly submitted a bid for him.

