Co-ordinated Kate! Duchess of Cambridge teams her blue coat dress with a £560 matching fascinator and a dazzling £8,400 G. Collins & Sons tanzanite pendant necklace for Garter Day service

By Jessica Green For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The Duchess of Cambridge proved her fashion prowess one again today as she arrived for the annual Garter Day service at Windsor Castle in a vibrant blue coat dress and matching accessories.

Kate Middleton, 40, opted for a distinctive blue ensemble, which she paired with a matching £560 fascinator from Juliette Botterill and dazzling diamond earrings as she joined fellow royals including the Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince William for the occasion, which is one of the most colourful events in the royal calendar.

The mother-of-three swept her hair from her face as she arrived at St George's Chapel, and showed off her natural beauty with a simple make-up look, pairing a light layer of foundation with smokey brown eye and pink lipstick.

Adding even more height to her figure, Kate opted for a pair of £810 Aquazzura heels in blueberry. Made in Italy, the shoes feature a towering style that narrows into a sharp pointy toe and are finished with a glossy, heart-shaped chain at the heel.

She added plenty of glitz to her ensemble by sporting a £8,400 G. Collins & Sons tanzanite pendant necklace, which she has worn on a number of occasions. She paired the stunning jewel with matching £6,100 earrings.

The Duchess of Cambridge (right, with the Countess of Wessex, left) cut a stylish figure in a vibrant blue coat dress today when attending the Order of the Garter Service at St. Georges's Chapel, at Windsor Castle
The Duchess of Cambridge (pictured) was elegant in blue today as she arrived for the annual Garter Day service at Windsor Castle
Kate (pictured with Sophie Wessex), 40, cut a chic figure in a stunning coat dress and matching hat as she joined fellow royals including the Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince William for the occasion, which is one of the most colourful events in the royal calendar

The Duchess of Cambridge was all smiles as she appeared alongside her husband Prince William during the annual occasion
Kate, Camilla, William and Prince Charles all appear in a carriage together during today's annual service at Windsor Castle
The mother-of-three swept her hair from her face as she arrived at St George's Chapel, and showed off her natural beauty with a simple make-up look, pairing a light layer of foundation with smokey brown eye and pink lipstick
This year Prince Charles' wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall (pictured), former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and former leader of the British House of Lords Baroness Amos were all installed in the Order
The Duke of Cambridge walked alongside Prince Edward as they attended the Garter Day earlier this afternoon at Windsor Castle 
Meanwhile the Queen's only daughter Princess Anne beamed as she attended the event alongside her siblings Prince Charles and Prince Edward 

She has worn her dazzling jewelled earrings and necklace from G. Collins & Sons on a number of occasions in the past, including having dinner with President Obama at Kensington Palace in 2016 and while visiting The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG), and the Nursing Now campaign in 2018.

Kate completed her look with a vibrant blue bag that perfectly matched her coat dress, which featured long sleeves, a V-neckline, button detailing on the wrists and a cinched waist above a flared skirt.

Meanwhile the Countess of Wessex was pretty in a pink Valentino gown as she arrived at St George's Chapel earlier today, before standing alongside the Duchess of Cambridge.

Mother-of-two Sophie also opted to sweep her hair up into an intricate up-do, donning a cream white fascinator for the occasion.

Among the first arrivals were the Duchess of Cornwall's son Tom Parker Bowles and his sister Laura Lopes, who were beaming as they waited outside St George's chapel in Windsor.

Kate (pictured next to Camila) completed her look with a vibrant blue bag that perfectly matched her coat dress, which featured long sleeves, a V-neckline, button detailing on the wrists and a cinched waist above a flared skirt
Kate added plenty of glitz to her ensemble by sporting a £8,400 G. Collins & Sons tanzanite pendant necklace, which she has worn on a number of occasions. She paired the stunning jewel with matching £6,100 earrings
It comes as William and Kate (pictured right, with Sophie Wessex) are set to swap the hustle and bustle of London to take up residence in leafy Berkshire, according to recent reports 
The Duchess of Cambridge arrives for the annual Order of the Garter Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle
Meanwhile the Countess of Wessex was pretty in a pink Valentino gown as she arrived at St George's Chapel earlier today 
The Duchess of Cornwall arrived alongside the Prince of Wales at the event this afternoon (left), while ex-PM Tony Blair was also in attendance (right) 
Prince Charles and Camilla appeared in high spirits as they walked through the grounds outside St George's Chapel ahead of the service today
The Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward during today's occasion at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle

The mother-of-three, 40, looked stylish in a vibrant blue dress, which she paired with a navy fascinator and a colourful rainbow clutch.

The siblings are in attendance as they prepare to watch the Queen do the formal investiture of the new Garter knights which includes their mother Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

New appointments are announced on St George's Day but the chivalric and installation ceremonies take place every year on the Monday of Royal Ascot week, known as Garter Day.

Recipients of the honour today are chosen because they have held public office, contributed to national life or served the sovereign personally.

Senior royals including Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall (left), as well as Prince William and Prince Edward (right) were among those who walked in the procession earlier today 
Camilla was joined by Prince Charles during the parade earlier today as the pair arrived for the Order of the Garter Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle
The Duchess of Cornwall was elegant in a floor length white gown for the outing today, which she paired with white gloves and nude shoes 
The appointment of Knights of the Garter is in the Queen's gift and is made without consulting ministers. The Queen is sovereign of the order and a number of other British and foreign royals are additional members of the order.

It comes as William and Kate are set to swap the hustle and bustle of London to take up residence in leafy Berkshire, according to recent reports.

It is claimed that The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to move to a house on the Queen's Windsor estate this summer - leaving behind Kensington Palace as their main residence.

According to The Sunday Times, the couple are set to take their son Prince George, 8, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 7, out of their current prep school in Battersea at the end of the school year.

Among the first arrivals were the Duchess of Cornwall 's son Tom Parker Bowles and his sister Laura Lopes, who were snapped as they waited outside earlier this afternoon 
The Queen intends to do the formal investiture of the new Garter knights including Tony Blair and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall  (pictured Cherie Blair at the event) 
Crowds gathered at St George's Chapel in Windsor ahead of the big event this afternoon, which will see a number of royals in attendance 

George and Charlotte will then join their younger brother, Prince Louis, 4, at a new school in Berkshire in September, the paper reports. William is set to turn 40 this week. The royal is reported to have joked privately that he is finding it 'so daunting'.

The move will see William and Kate leave Kensington Palace, which has been their main residence since 2017. The couple moved their from their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, where they had previously spent much of their time.

However, according to The Sunday Times, the pair will retain their property at Kensington Palace as their London home despite moving to Berkshire. Their press team will remain in west London.

The couple will also retain Anmer Hall, which the paper reports they will continue to use 'regularly'. One friend reportedly told the paper that they plan to move there on a more permanent basis after their children are through 'the school years'.

The procession walks to St George's Chapel for the Order of the Garter service at Windsor Castle, in Windsor
Among those who are being made new members of the Order of the Garter - include the Duchess of Cornwall and ex PM Tony Blair (pictured, walking toward the ceremony today) 

'They absolutely love it up there, it's their happy place,' the friend is reported to have said. The move to Windsor means the Cambridges will be near to the home of the Duchess's parents, the Middletons, who live 45-minutes away by car in the village of Bucklebury.

It has long been reported that the couple could one day move into Windsor Castle. The Queen has spent much of her time at the Berkshire castle following the death of her beloved Prince Phillip.

However it is understood Prince Charles does not plan to spend as much time there when he becomes king. It has previously been reported that the Prince of Wales plans to spend much of his time at Buckingham Palace during his reign.

Prince William and Kate were centre stage at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations last weekend, appearing on the royal balcony twice and during Saturday night's Party at the Palace celebrations, alongside their three children.

What is the Order of the Garter? How King Edward III was so inspired by tales of King Arthur he set up his own group of knights almost 700 years ago

In medieval times, King Edward III was so inspired by tales of King Arthur and the chivalry of the Knights of the Round Table that he set up his own group of honourable knights, called the Order of the Garter.

Nearly 700 years later, the Order is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain. The Knights, now both male and female, used to be limited to aristocracy, but today they are chosen from a variety of backgrounds, in recognition for their public service.

The patron saint of the Order is St George (patron saint of soldiers and also of England) and if there are vacancies in the Order, appointments are announced on St George's Day (23 April).

The Order of the Garter is a 700-year-old tradition which recognises great public service

The spiritual home of the Order is St George's Chapel, Windsor. Every knight is required to display a banner of his arms in the Chapel, together with a helmet, crest and sword and an enamelled stallplate.

These 'achievements' are taken down on the knight's death and the insignia are returned to the Sovereign. The stallplates remain as a memorial and these now form one of the finest collections of heraldry in the world.

Knights of the Garter are chosen personally by the Sovereign to honour those who have held public office, who have contributed in a particular way to national life or who have served the Sovereign personally.

As sovereign and heir, The Queen and Prince Charles are automatically given membership of the Order and are considered 'ex officio knights'. The Prince of Wales is known as a Royal Knight Companion of the Garter.

The sovereign, known as the Sovereign of the Garter, is the only one with the power to admit new members.

The Garter is open to British and Commonwealth citizens. Notable former members include Sir Winston Churchill, Stanley Baldwin and Sir Edmund Hillary.

Field Marshall, the Lord Bramall, a former Chief of the Defence Staff, the Duke of Abercorn, the Duke of Westminster and Baroness Manningham-Buller, the former Director-General of MI5, are among the current Knights and Ladies of the Garter.

There are also two orders of 'extra' knights. Members of the Royal Knights and Ladies include Prince Philip, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Prince Charles, the Princess Royal and Prince William.

A second order, the Stranger Knights and Ladies, is bestowed on foreign rulers such as Queen Margrethe II of Denmark and Harald V of Norway.

Although new additions are named on St. George's Day, the 23 April, the initiation ceremony takes place in Junmantle during the traditional Garter Procession, which sees members parade through Windsor.

The annual iconic Garter Day procession, where The Queen and the Knights process in grand velvet robes, glistening insignia and plumed hats, is one of the most traditional ceremonies in the Queen's calendar.

Every June, a grand procession of the knights takes place at Windsor Castle, accompanied by a marching band and Officers of the Order, all in grand ceremonial dress.

The day begins with The Queen formally investing any new Companions with the Order's insignia in the Throne Room of the Castle. The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh entertain the members and officers at a lunch, and then all process on foot to a service in St. George's Chapel.

There is a short service where any new Companions are installed. The Sovereign and other members of the Order then return to the Upper Ward of the castle in carriages and cars.

