Residential Landlords – Take our Survey to help us fix NY’s ERAP Nightmare!. We are June and Lance Margolin from Huntington Station, and we created the “New York State Residential Landlord & ERAP Survey” (https://bit.ly/NYSlandlordsurvey) to gather the information and stories of our fellow landlords with tenants that have applied for ERAP. Landlords, we need your help! Please complete our up to 30-minute survey so you can tell your story SAFELY and anonymously if you choose – or optionally provide your contact information at the end.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO