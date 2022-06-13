ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, IN

Delaware County's COVID cases up 36.3%; Indiana cases up 6.9%

By Mike Stucka
The Star Press
The Star Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bFnYX_0g9CsBMu00

New coronavirus cases increased 6.9% in Indiana in the week ending Sunday as the state added 8,643 cases. The previous week had 8,082 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Indiana ranked 46th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 0.9% from the week before, with 753,773 cases reported. With 2.02% of the country's population, Indiana had 1.15% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 31 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Delaware County reported 154 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 113 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 25,640 cases and 447 deaths.

Randolph County reported 24 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 23 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 5,982 cases and 148 deaths.

Henry County reported 79 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 23 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 13,252 cases and 231 deaths.

Blackford County reported 14 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported six cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 3,164 cases and 69 deaths.

Jay County reported 10 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported nine cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 4,900 cases and 78 deaths.

Within Indiana, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Clark County with 265 cases per 100,000 per week; Knox County with 224; and Newton County with 200. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Marion County, with 1,119 cases; Lake County, with 828 cases; and Hamilton County, with 461. Weekly case counts rose in 57 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Clark, St. Joseph and Henry counties.

>> See how your community has fared with recent coronavirus cases

Across Indiana, cases fell in 30 counties, with the best declines in Hamilton County, with 461 cases from 527 a week earlier; in Marion County, with 1,119 cases from 1,181; and in Tippecanoe County, with 311 cases from 371.

In Indiana, 38 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 40 people were reported dead.

A total of 1,747,486 people in Indiana have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 23,778 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 85,515,795 people have tested positive and 1,011,275 people have died.

>> Track coronavirus cases across the United States

Indiana's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, June 12.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 894
  • The week before that: 941
  • Four weeks ago: 811

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 59,343
  • The week before that: 56,290
  • Four weeks ago: 49,207

Hospitals in 30 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 31 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 29 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Delaware County's COVID cases up 36.3%; Indiana cases up 6.9%

Comments / 0

Related
wdrb.com

Owner of southern Indiana pool company arrested on theft charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owner of a southern Indiana pool company was arrested Tuesday on charges of theft after authorities said he stole tens of thousands of dollars from customers for services he didn't provide. Cameron Reas, the owner of Clark County-based RPM Pools, was taken into custody June...
CLARK COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
State
Delaware State
Local
Indiana Health
Delaware County, IN
Government
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
County
Delaware County, IN
WIBC.com

Repeal of Gun Permit Requirement Set to Take Effect July 1

(INDIANAPOLIS) – Police and prosecutors are getting ready for the end of Indiana’s handgun permit requirement in two-and-a-half weeks. Indiana will become the 24th state without a permit requirement on July 1. Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears says he’s been attending community meetings with police to let people know officers may handle traffic stops differently, because without a database of permitholders, they’ll be in the dark about whether a driver has a gun.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
SCDNReports

2 Bodies Discovered At Indiana Home

2 Bodies Discovered at Indiana HomeSCDN photo archives. Indiana police are investigating after a tragic discovery in the 1100 block of S. Keystone Avenue. Officers were dispatched to a home on S. Keystone around 9 pm on Wednesday evening. When police arrived on the scene, they discovered two dead bodies. Officers suspect the cause of death is a double overdose, however, the incident is still under investigation.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Gannett#Johns Hopkins University
953wiki.com

Indiana State Senator Calls on Gov. Holcomb to Suspend Gas Tax

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indiana State Senator has called on Governor Eric Holcomb to suspend the state gas tax. Michael Griffin (D-Highland) made the request as gas prices have soured to over $5 per gallon nationwide. “While I am most appreciative of the Governor’s attention to inflation relief, I fear...
buildingindiana.com

$2.5B for a New EV Battery Manufacturing Facility

Governor Eric J. Holcomb and Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers joined executives from Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) and Samsung SDI to announce the joint venture’s plans to invest over $2.5 billion to build a new electric-vehicle battery manufacturing facility in Kokomo. To support the operation, the companies will create 1,400 new, high-wage jobs in Howard County. This project will establish Samsung SDI’s first presence in Indiana and its first manufacturing operations in the U.S.
KOKOMO, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ballstatedailynews.com

Things to do in Delaware County this weekend (June 17-19)

This Father's Day weekend, June 17-19, those looking for things to do may be in luck. There are a plethora of events taking place in Muncie, Indiana, and the surrounding Delaware County areas. Below is a list of a handful of events, along with a brief description of each:. Shrek...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates: 15 counties at medium or high risk

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Watch Indiana Mechanic Find Unique Stowaway Tucked Under SUV

You've likely read or heard stories about stray cats climbing up under parked cars looking for a place to catch a nap or get warm. This story is kind of like that, but I'm guessing this mechanic in Kokomo, Indiana would have preferred finding a cat in the SUV he was working on instead of what was actually hiding in there.
KOKOMO, IN
95.3 MNC

Power outage update from Indiana Michigan Power

Indiana Michigan Power employees, contractors and mutual assistance crews will. continue working overnight to restore power after record-breaking winds Monday night disrupted power to 40,700 customers. I&M has restored power to nearly 15,000 customers in less than 24 hours, with more than 25,900 customers without service as of 9 p.m....
MICHIGAN STATE
The Star Press

The Star Press

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the home page of Muncie Indiana news and sports with in depth and updated Muncie local news.

 http://thestarpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy