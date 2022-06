Phyllis J. Davis, 83, died peacefully on Wednesday June 15, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Born in North Adams on Sept. 3, 1938, she was a daughter of the late William and Margaret (Arrighi) Guyette. She attended the former St Joseph High School graduating in 1957. She then married the love of her life, the late Walter Davis on November 9th of that year. Phyllis was employed by the original Capital Restaurant for many years where she befriended much of the public. She also worked at Crane Inc. until her retirement in 2000. By far, her favorite job was as a caretaker for her family. She was an avid bingo player "back in the day" and enjoyed the weekly poker games with family on Sunday's.

NORTH ADAMS, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO