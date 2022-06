WILLIAMSBURG — With strokes of several pens Wednesday, Iowa will become the last state in the nation to criminalize elder abuse. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law Senate File 522, which sets criminal charges — ranging from misdemeanors to felonies punishable by up to 25 years in prison, based on the severity of the crime — for abusing, assaulting or financially exploiting a person age 60 or older. Reynolds signed the bill during an ceremony at Highland Ridge Senior Living Community in Williamsburg.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO