Tatum struggles in Finals, superstar status in question I FIRST THINGS FIRST

FOX Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiaDespite being an influential part of the Boston Celtics making the NBA...

www.foxsports.com

Larry Brown Sports

Video: Steph Curry gets frustrated with reporter after winning title

Steph Curry was feeling great on Thursday night after winning the fourth championship of his career. But he didn’t enjoy a reporter killing his vibe after the game. Curry’s Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to win the championship. Curry also was named NBA Finals MVP for the first time in his career.
NBA
FOX Sports

All eyes are on Steph Curry as Game 6 approaches | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright breaks down why Stephen Curry is facing a lot of pressure heading into Game 6 of the NBA Finals against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. In what could potentially be the last game of the Finals, and after a dismal performance in Game 5, the Golden State Warriors star has to bounce back if he wants to avoid a Game 7.
FOX Sports

Is Jayson Tatum a star or superstar? | THE HERD

Game 6 is officially tonight between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics. The NBA Finals is where stars and superstars are born, especially for Jayson Tatum, who previously questioned his status. Colin Cowherd breaks down what Game 6 and a Finals win would mean for the young Celtics guard.
FOX Sports

Celtics or Warriors: Who wins Game 6 of the NBA Finals?

It all comes down to this. Basketball immortality is on the line Thursday night, as the Celtics look to extend the NBA Finals and the Warriors try to close it out. For Golden State, a championship would further the team's dynastic reign, adding a new chapter to an already supreme run with its fourth title in eight years. Boston, on the other hand, would rear itself as basketball's greatest franchise once again, breaking a tie with the Lakers for the most titles in NBA history, and setting the foundation for its own hopeful empire.
Basketball
FOX Sports

Steph Curry, Warriors look to end series in Boston | THE HERD

Nick Wright isn't shying away from changing his NBA Finals pick from the Golden State Warriors to the Boston Celtics in the middle of the series, but he does tell Joy Taylor he's not feeling as confident as he'd like going into Game 6. Steve Kerr, Steph Curry. and the Warriors plan to end the NBA Finals in Boston, and Nick breaks down the chances of that happening.
FOX Sports

Warriors win 4th Final in 8 yrs, Nick on the 'big flip-flop' | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright started out this Finals series picking the Golden State Warriors to win, but two games in decided the Boston Celtics would take the Championship. Last night Steph Curry's Warriors proved Nick's flip-flop to be unwise, winning the title in 6 games, for the 4th time in 8 years. Nick reveals whether or nor he regrets leaving the Golden State camp for the Boston one.
FOX Sports

Is Steph Curry's career on par with LeBron's? | THE HERD

With Steph Curry snagging his fourth NBA Finals title and first Finals MVP, talks emerge about his superstar and legacy status, including where he lines up with LeBron James on the 'GOAT' list. Does this successful season means Curry's career now on par with LeBron's? Colin Cowherd explains why the gap between both players is 'the Grand Canyon.'
NBA
Person
Jayson Tatum
FOX Sports

Colin updates his Mt. Rushmore list after Steph Curry's Finals MVP | THE HERD

The Golden State Warriors have now won before Kevin Durant, during the era and after his departure. As for Steph Curry, he won his first Finals MVP and earned his fourth title. Colin Cowherd breaks down how the title impacts Steph's legacy and stacks it against players such as LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant on his Mt. Rushmore and Mt. Rush-'A Little Less.'
FOX Sports

Warriors cap title run, NBA flips the page to 2022-23 season

A parade awaits in San Francisco to celebrate the champion Golden State Warriors. The NBA draft is a few days away, with presumed top-three picks Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero set to take their first steps toward realizing their enormous potential. Free agency starts in less than two weeks.
FOX Sports

NBA odds: Every team's 2022-2023 championship title futures

Congrats to the Golden State Warriors for winning the 2022 NBA Championship! While they traveled a long road to get here, there is no rest for weary gamblers looking forward to next season. Money never sleeps, and as we always say, things change fast in the Association. So now that...
NBA
FOX Sports

Jaylen Brown, Al Horford are key for Celtics forcing Gm 7 | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright isn't looking to Jayson Tatum to provide a strong performance, but he is looking to Jaylen Brown and Al Horford, who have often provided the momentum the Boston Celtics needed to win several games in the Finals. Watch as he breaks down why he's predicting the Celtics will force a Game 7, and put all the pressure on Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors to win in San Francisco.
FOX Sports

Holmgren visits with Magic, as No. 1 pick intrigue builds

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren was wrapping up a multiday visit Friday with the Orlando Magic, who hold the No. 1 pick in next week’s NBA draft. A person with knowledge of Holmgren’s visit said meetings, interviews and a dinner with team officials were all part of the process during his time with Orlando. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because neither side publicly revealed specifics about the visit.
FOX Sports

LeBron should be 'centerpiece' of Lakers rebuild, Fizdale says

The Los Angeles Lakers are ready to move on from the wreckage that was the 2021-22 NBA season — but how do they move forward?. According to David Fizdale, it has everything to do with revamping the team around superstar LeBron James. The former Lakers assistant coach joined Colin...
FOX Sports

Kerr says Draymond's defensive force has been 'devastating' | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright accuses Steve Kerr of gaslighting after the head coach for the Golden State Warriors downplays Draymond Green's struggles throughout this series. Kerr says Green has been playing great in the last few games, and that his defense has been devastating for the Boston Celtics. Nick Wright tells Chris Broussard and Stephen Jackson why he's not buying it.
