Grand Forks, ND

Weather service investigating severe weather reports

By Paul Jurgens
froggyweb.com
 4 days ago

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – Some severe weather was reported in northwest Minnesota Sunday. National Weather Service meteorologist Nathan Rick...

froggyweb.com

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grand Forks, Griggs, Nelson, Ramsey, Steele, Traill, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 07:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Ramsey; Steele; Traill; Walsh The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Grand Forks County in northeastern North Dakota Nelson County in northeastern North Dakota Northwestern Traill County in southeastern North Dakota Northern Griggs County in southeastern North Dakota Southeastern Ramsey County in northeastern North Dakota Southwestern Walsh County in northeastern North Dakota Northern Steele County in southeastern North Dakota * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 715 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Tolna to 6 miles northwest of Logan Center to near Holmes, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Niagara, Petersburg and McCanna around 725 AM CDT. Emerado and Arvilla around 730 AM CDT. Bartlett, Grand Forks AFB and Lakota around 735 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Mekinock, Fordville, Honeyford, Brocket, Johnstown and Conway. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 154 and 157. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT- JUNE 16, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston made the following arrests. Elena Marie Gladue, 37, of Crookston, for Domestic Assault. Juan Jamie Vielma Martinez, 28, of Crookston, for Domestic Assault. Todd Leslie Goodwin, 52, no address provided, for Possession of a Pistol/Assault Weapon after a Previous Felony Conviction.
CROOKSTON, MN
froggyweb.com

Cass County election officials explain delayed election results

FARGO (KFGO) – Officials in Cass County are blaming delays in reporting election results on the large number of contests that were available to vote on in the 2022 Primary Election. A release from the county says North Dakota Century Code requires that they generate reports from all machines...
CASS COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo and Cass County election results are in, Dr. Mahoney remains Fargo’s Mayor

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After an intense wait Tuesday night, Dr. Tim Mahoney was ultimately re-elected Fargo’s mayor. Dr. Mahoney was up against 6 other candidates. All candidates for the Fargo Mayoral race were Arlette Preston, who secured 20.76% of the vote, Shannon Roers Jones, taking in 15.68% of the vote and Hukun Dabar at 10.88% of the vote. Other mayoral candidates were Michael Borgie, Sheri Fercho and Dustin Elliott.
FARGO, ND
City
Grand Forks, ND
State
Minnesota State
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Man arrested in Horace on felony murder warrant

HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A wanted man was arrested in Horace on the evening of Tuesday, June 14. A Cass Clay Alert was sent out just after 6:30 p.m., saying the Cass County Sheriff’s Office had increased law enforcement in the area due to an investigation. Around...
HORACE, ND
knsiradio.com

CHS to Build New Grain Facility in Northwestern Minnesota

(KNSI) — Come harvest 2023, producers will have a new place to take their grain. CHS Inc. says construction will start this summer on a new grain facility in Erskine, Minnesota, in Polk County. The new shuttle elevator will have 1.25 million bushels of additional storage capacity, bringing total capacity at the location to 4.55 million bushels of storage, and will complement existing CHS grain, agronomy, and energy assets and offerings for area producers.
POLK COUNTY, MN
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL HEARS FROM MULTIPLE FOOD TRUCK OWNERS AND VENDORS ABOUT FOOD TRUCK ORDINANCE AT MEETING

The Crookston City Council met last night in the Crookston City Council Chambers in the lower level of Crookston City Hall. PRESENTATIONS AND PUBLIC INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENTS. The Council opened the meeting with a presentation by the Scruffy Tails Humane Society about an update on the organization. The Council heard from Board President Nancy Sykes, who introduced the organization to the City and explained their role in how they were an animal shelter that wished to help cats and dogs in the City and support the people that help and own pets. Humane Society Treasurer Diane Christianson briefly explained the history of the Humane Society and how it became an organization focused on taking in and caring for unwanted and lost animals. She then gave an overview of their Finances, revealing that much of their income over the last year has come in from donations, grants, and adoptions, as well as revealing that they used the money on purchasing items to help these pets in their time of need. Shelter Manager Nicole Heskin explained what the Society does to the animals that come into their care and how they partnered with the Crookston Police Department, Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, and other animal rescue organizations in Minnesota and Wisconsin to help animals. She then demonstrated the Society’s website and how people can use it to donate their animals or where people can go to find other shelters and pet medical centers. She then revealed some of the projects the Society had planned, hoping that they hoped to renovate their dog adoption area, impound area, and outdoor space for play yards for the dogs. President Nancy Sykes then asked for support from the community to help them grow and support the animals. Pictures of the three Scruffy Tail Humane Society representatives and their presentation can be seen below.
CROOKSTON, MN
#Weather Reports#Severe Weather#National Weather Service#Tornado#Meteorologist#Goodridge
KNOX News Radio

Altru, Universal Health to explore GF behavioral health facility

Altru Health System and Universal Health Services have signed a letter of intent to work together in expanding inpatient behavioral health services. The two entities are exploring opportunities for an inpatient behavioral health facility in Grand Forks. The goal for this facility would be to increase the bed capacity that...
GRAND FORKS, ND
kvrr.com

UND Men’s Basketball Lands Mr. Kansas Basketball

GRAND FORKS, N.D — For the second straight year, North Dakota men’s basketball head coach Paul Sather lands a top recruit from another state. Mr Kansas basketball Elijah Hayes joins the squad this fall. The guard set the single season points record with 581 and scoring average with...
GRAND FORKS, ND

