Kansas City, MO

Let’s Argue: Chiefs will have a top 5 defense

By Mark Gunnels
Arrowhead Pride
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to this week’s edition of Let’s Argue!. Let’s Argue is a weekly series that looks at hot takes, unpopular opinions, wacky predictions and more from Kansas City Chiefs fans. The Chiefs are too dependent on Frank Clark bouncing back. Heading into this season, this is...

thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Tom Brady Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Marriage

Everyone made the same jokes when Tom Brady decided not to retire after all. Forty days after announcing an end to his legendary NFL career, the quarterback returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady later lined up a lucrative job once he's done playing football, leading fans to jest about how he must hate spending time at home.
TAMPA, FL
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
ClutchPoints

Von Miller reveals shocking reason for Bills move, why he ‘wasn’t content’ with Aaron Donald, Rams

The Buffalo Bills will enter their 2022 season with as much hype and expectation as any since Jim Kelly and the K-Gun offense in the early 1990’s. On paper, the Bills were the best team in football last year. Ultimately, they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime in the divisional round. That prompted […] The post Von Miller reveals shocking reason for Bills move, why he ‘wasn’t content’ with Aaron Donald, Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott's New Helmet

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was rocking a new helmet on Tuesday during minicamp. It looks a bit smaller compared to his last one and there also isn't much of a facemask. Elliott also looks to be rocking a visor. Here's a photo of it:. Cowboys fans are mixed with...
NFL
The Spun

Texans Reveal If Deshaun Watson Trade Could Be Undone

Earlier this offseason, the Houston Texans traded star quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns. Houston received a plethora of draft picks in exchange for the Pro Bowl quarterback. However, with his legal battles stacking up, is there a possibility the trade could be undone?. Texans general manager Nick Caserio...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: Retired NFL Player Hit By Airport Bus Wednesday

Former Bills and Patriots linebacker Brandon Spikes is having a very rough Wednesday afternoon. Spikes announced on Twitter moments ago that he was hit by an airport bus. He also asked for prayers from his followers. We're not sure what airport Spikes is at, but he posted earlier today that...
NFL
The Spun

Joe Burrow Has Honest Comment About Second Contract

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took the NFL world by storm in 2021, leading the franchise to a Super Bowl appearance. With the market for quarterbacks at an all-time high, Burrow should be able to break the bank at some point in the future. However, the former No. 1 pick isn't really concerned about his financial situation at this point.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Packers Coach Has Telling Comment About Star OL David Bakhtiari

After missing David Bakhtiari for nearly the entire 2021 season, the Green Bay Packers hope their star offensive tackle is fully ready for the upcoming campaign. Per Zach Kruse of Packers Wire, head coach Matt LaFleur was hopeful, but not 100 percent certain the three-time Pro Bowler will be available for training camp next month.
GREEN BAY, WI
thesource.com

SOURCE SPORTS: Mellody Hobson Makes History As First Black Woman To Become Part Owner of The Denver Broncos

Mellody Hobson continues to blaze trails and break financial barriers with her latest business move, At just 53 years old, Hobson is an American businesswoman who is President and co-CEO of Ariel Investments, chairwoman of Starbucks, sits on the board of financial services giant JP Morgan Chase and is now a partner in the ownership group that just struck a deal to buy the Denver Broncos for $4.65 billion. The group is headed by Walmart heir Rob Walton, it’s unclear what percentage of the Broncos Hobson would own but the sale price suggests that owning even a small percentage would be worth a considerable amount. “Beyond her role at Ariel, Mollody is an influential leader in corporate and civic organizations across the nation,” said Walton in a press release. “We know she will bring her strategic acumen and leadership perspective to our team,” he added. The team, just like the NFL organization at large, was mostly owned by white men, so Hobson’s entry into ownership is historic. The sale of the team was announced by Roger Goodell back in February and they were looking for a diverse ownership group to take it over. It was reported that names like NBA Hall of Famer Earvin “Magic Johnson”, media entrepreneur Byron Allen and Robert F. Smith, the billionaire investor, were each rumored to be pursuing the team. Black Prospective buyers have largely been unsuccessful in gaining any real ownership. With 7 out of 10 players in the league being Black there are just 3 of 32 coaches who are Black or of color. Broncos Quarterback Russell Wilson has had conversations with the franchise’s new ownership group and said its inclusion of Hobson as “History Making “To be the first Black woman, right, to be able to do this, I mean, this is a big deal. I mean, this is history. And I think that maybe has gone over people’s heads a little bit.” Congratulations to Mellody on this History Making collaboration.
DENVER, CO

