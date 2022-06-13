ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All revealed Starfield traits in character creation

The Starfield traits, from what's been revealed so far, look pretty extensive. With at least sixteen traits confirmed at time of writing, each one is designed to alter your abilities and mindset, giving them a particular flavour and niche that can influence both gameplay and role play. With Starfield still in development we've yet to see a full list, but footage from the 2022 Xbox/Bethesda Showcase revealed a lot of information, including what Starfield traits were available, what they do, and what the principles behind them are. We'll go into more detail about them below.

All Starfield traits revealed so far listed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n093d_0g9CkOYf00

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Right now there are sixteen separate Starfield traits we know about, with greater details revealed for a few in particular. To start with, here's the full list of Starfield traits:

  • Alien DNA
  • Empath
  • Extrovert
  • Freestar Collective Settler
  • Introvert
  • Kid Stuff
  • Neon Street Rat
  • Raised Enlightened
  • Raised Universal
  • Serpent's Embrace
  • Spaced
  • Starter Home
  • Taskmaster
  • Terra Firma
  • United Colonies Native
  • Unwanted Hero

Clearly it's a fairly extensive suite of personal histories to choose from, most of which seem to be based around your fundamental personality and origins before becoming a professional rent-a-Kirk. The UI revealed in the footage suggested that there were even more options available, but we haven't had a chance to see what they are so far. Presumably we'll see more information as we approach the release date, and certainly more after that point.

Starfield traits and effects explained

Below we've listed the current effects of all the Starfield traits we've seen revealed in greater detail. Each trait effectively offers positive and negative effects and are chosen at character creation. Players have to pick three at that point, though it's not yet been revealed if there'll be the chance to earn more during gameplay (though considering these features have been in previous Bethesda games, it seems likely). We'll be sure to expand this as more details emerge and we approach launch day!

Introvert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F9Qiq_0g9CkOYf00

(Image credit: Bethesda)
  • Pros: Greater endurance when adventuring alone
  • Cons: Less endurance when adventuring with other humans
  • Notes: Can't be combined with Extrovert trait

Kid Stuff

(Image credit: Bethesda)
  • Pros: You can visit your parents at their home (exact benefits unknown)
  • Cons: 10% of all money you earn is automatically sent to parents

Neon Street Rat

(Image credit: Bethesda)
  • Pros: Special dialogue options and better rewards from certain missions from Neon
  • Cons: Crime bounty by other factions is greatly increased
  • Notes: This is a Faction Allegiance trait, and cannot be combined with another Faction Allegiance trait

Raised Enlightened

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B2Bzj_0g9CkOYf00

(Image credit: Bethesda)
  • Pros: Significant discount at Enlightened organisation store
  • Cons: Lose access to Sanctum Universum store
  • Notes: This is a Religion trait, and cannot be combined with another Religion trait

Raised Universal

(Image credit: Bethesda)
  • Pros: Significant discount at Sanctum Universum store
  • Cons: Lose access to Enlightened store
  • Notes: This is a Religion trait, and cannot be combined with another Religion trait

Serpent's Embrace

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CbLMP_0g9CkOYf00

(Image credit: Bethesda)
  • Pros: Grav jumping provides a boost to health and endurance
  • Cons: Health and endurance are lowered if you don't grav jump regularly.
  • Notes: This is a Religion trait, and cannot be combined with another Religion trait

Spaced

(Image credit: Bethesda)
  • Pros: Health and endurance are increased when in space
  • Cons: Health and endurance are lowered when on the surface
  • Notes: Can't be combined with Terra Firma trait

Starter Home

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ckofM_0g9CkOYf00

(Image credit: Bethesda)
  • Pros: You start with a small house on a "peaceful little moon"
  • Cons: You have a 50,000 credit mortgage with GalBank (exact payment methods and penalties unknown)

