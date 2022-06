Fellow Clevelander and Actress Isabela Merced showed up at the ‘Father Of The Bride’ Miami premiere looking like cash money! She wore a stunning green strapless sequins gown with chic pulled back ponytail and tear drop diamond earrings for the red carpet! I’m not too familiar with this 20-year-old beauty but she looked amazing and I was pleasantly surprised to find out she is from my hometown…woot! Merced plays Cora in the remake and she is the sister of the bride. I loved her total look and have more images and what designer gown she was wearing inside…

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO