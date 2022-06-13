Local students make bags for Adopt A Block program

SALISBURY, Md. - Crowds filled the parking lot of the Perdue Stadium Monday night to honor Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard at a candle light vigil. Hilliard, an 18-year veteran of law enforcement, which included a decade with the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, was gunned down late Sunday night while serving warrants on a suspect in Pittsville. That suspect, Austin J. Davidson, 20, of Delmar, Md., is charged with first- and second-degree murder in connection with Hilliard's death.
Comments / 0