Wicomico County, MD

Local students make bags for Adopt A Block program

By Sarah Ash
WMDT.com
 4 days ago

SALISBURY, Md. – Students at Wicomico Middle School helped out...

www.wmdt.com

WMDT.com

Pittsville youth academy celebrating the life of DFC Hilliard with community event

PITTSVILLE, Md.- Forge Youth and Family Academy, a youth organization, is putting together an event to honor fallen Wicomico County Sheriff Deputy First Class Hilliard. The organization was going to put on an event celebrating 7 years of being open, but after the news of the loss of Deputy First Class Hilliard, FORGE wanted to open up the event to members of the community. At the event, residents can share stories and celebrate the life of the officer while enjoying each others company.
PITTSVILLE, MD
WMDT.com

Gateway Subaru donates blankets to oncology patients

SALISBURY, Md. – Team members from Gateway Subaru in Delmar visited the Richard A. Henson Cancer Institute to donate 80 blankets for oncology patients in Salisbury, Seaford, and Ocean Pines to keep them warm during their infusion treatments. Something as small as a blanket can make that moment more...
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Beebe updates visitation policy in time for Father’s Day weekend

LEWES, Del. – Beebe Healthcare has updated its visitation policy at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus. As of Friday, June 17th, inpatients may have one well visitor at a time between the hours of 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. The visitor may rotate throughout the day. “With a...
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

GMD: Pollinator garden tours

BERLIN, Md. – The Lower Shore Land Trust is giving community members a look at eight different pollinator-friendly gardens in hopes of encouraging others to create their gardens which in turn help the environment. With a mission of making the lower Eastern Shore more pollinator-friendly, gardeners of all levels...
GARDENING
Cape Gazette

Alliance for racial justice awards scholarships to Cape grads

The Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice awarded Charlotte King Scholarships to Cape Henlopen High School graduates Tia Jarvis, Tyller Maltbie and Nicolas Francois. All recipients have demonstrated their commitment to racial justice through community involvement. A resident of Milton, Jarvis will attend Hampton University in the fall. Maltbie, also...
MILTON, DE
Ocean City Today

State firemen’s convention returns in-person to Ocean City

After a two-year hiatus, members of the Maryland State Firemen’s Association and Ladies Auxiliary are returning to Ocean City in person for their annual convention. Set next week from June 18-22, the conference will feature all of the seminars, meetings, services, contests and other activities that were forced to a virtual platform — and in some cases canceled altogether — in 2020 and 2021.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Berlin Town offices to close for DFC Hilliard funeral

BERLIN, Md. – Town of Berlin offices will be closed to the public on Tuesday, June 21st, so that Town personnel can attend funeral services for Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard. We’re told limited staff will be available by phone or email, and no changes to trash or recycling...
BERLIN, MD
WDVM 25

Maryland State Firemen’s Association voting to change name

MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Over the weekend firefighters from around Maryland are coming together to Ocean City for their annual conference.  One item on the agenda is voting to rename the Maryland State Firemen’s Association to Maryland State Firefighter’s Association. 44 state fire-fighting organizations have legally changed their names to be gender inclusive. Senator […]
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Wicomico County Sheriff's Office Investigating Racist Threat Made Online by Parkside High School Student

SALISBURY, Md. – The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a racist and threatening video post made by a student in Wicomico County. The brief video, which caused uproar online before being taken down, shows a young teen boy holding what appears to be a scoped rifle. The teen also makes a remark about shooting black people, though the language he uses is stronger in nature. The Sheriff’s Office says it located the teen, who is a student at Parkside High School, and removed the gun from his possession, which turned out to be a pellet rifle.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Milton couple celebrates 60th anniversary

Sara and Ray Wilkinson of Milton celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at Bluecoast in Rehoboth with family and friends. Gathering for the happy occasion are in back (l-r) Candace Gaull, Beau Croll, Kevin Carson, Terry Carson, Axel Croll, Brittany Croll, Clay Miller, Jeff Wilkinson and Bill Rogers. In front are guests of honor Sara and Ray Wilkinson.
MILTON, DE
WMDT.com

Salisbury church holds vigil for gun violence

SALISBURY, Md. – Maryland State Police and Lower Eastern Shore county officials are holding a public hearing on Monday to discuss police responses to gun violence. Their goal is to prevent a communication breakdown like the one in Uvalde that lead to police waiting to enter the building while the shooter was still inside. The meeting will take place Monday at 6 PM in the First Baptist Church parking lot in Salisbury. Their reverend says they have been in communication with police and assured that any active shooter situation will be dealt with as quickly as possible by officers. Their goal now is to educate the public on who to call and what to be on the lookout for.
SALISBURY, MD
Katie Cherrix

Five Upbeat Bars in Salisbury, Maryland

Home of Salisbury University, this mid-size Maryland city has a fun bar scene year-round. Whether you prefer college dives and beer or upscale venues and cocktails, there are several places where you can drink with friends and enjoy the nightlife in Salisbury. Here are five upbeat bars in Salisbury you and your buddies will love.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Delmarva Mourns Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard at Vigil

SALISBURY, Md. - Crowds filled the parking lot of the Perdue Stadium Monday night to honor Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard at a candle light vigil. Hilliard, an 18-year veteran of law enforcement, which included a decade with the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, was gunned down late Sunday night while serving warrants on a suspect in Pittsville. That suspect, Austin J. Davidson, 20, of Delmar, Md., is charged with first- and second-degree murder in connection with Hilliard's death.
DELMAR, MD

