Higher Ground Outreach cleans up Tent City

BERLIN, Md. – Town of Berlin offices will be closed to the public on Tuesday, June 21st, so that Town personnel can attend funeral services for Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard. We’re told limited staff will be available by phone or email, and no changes to trash or recycling...
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – Community members are still mourning the death of Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputy First Class (DFC) Glenn Hilliard. On Sunday, those efforts will continue. Thin Line, Big Support. “The blue lines don’t last forever, but they do last for a long time. They just show...
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – The paint is officially dry on the Cambridge Community Art Foundation’s Women of Dorchester County mural. Bridget Cimino was the lucky artist selected among 17 others to bring the creation to life. The mural is a tribute to the trailblazing women from the area who...
SALISBURY, Md- A $6.1 million federal appropriation secured by Maryland Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen will fund a longer, safer, and more connected walkable rail trail. The funding would help be folded into a $22 million plan to expand the current trail in Salisbury, all the way from...
SALISBURY, Md. – Team members from Gateway Subaru in Delmar visited the Richard A. Henson Cancer Institute to donate 80 blankets for oncology patients in Salisbury, Seaford, and Ocean Pines to keep them warm during their infusion treatments. Something as small as a blanket can make that moment more...
WICOMICO CO., Md. – Wicomico County Government Offices will be closed on Monday, June 20th, in observance of Juneteenth. Additionally, the Newland Park Landfill and Brush Pile, as well as all external Convenience Centers, will be closed. The Whitehaven Ferry and Upper Ferry will also be closed.
PITTSVILLE, Md.- Forge Youth and Family Academy, a youth organization, is putting together an event to honor fallen Wicomico County Sheriff Deputy First Class Hilliard. The organization was going to put on an event celebrating 7 years of being open, but after the news of the loss of Deputy First Class Hilliard, FORGE wanted to open up the event to members of the community. At the event, residents can share stories and celebrate the life of the officer while enjoying each others company.
The Delaware Republican Party recently named Ben Parsons Young Republican of the Year for Sussex County. At age 15, Parsons is the youngest person in the state to have received this award. Parsons was instrumental in founding the Sussex Teenage Republicans. Parsons was born a Republican; one of the first...
MARYLAND – Flannery’s Bayou and Barbecue has been dishing up its cuisine on the Eastern Shore for over 30 years. Now, Owner and Chef Stewart Davis says they’re being served with an item not found on their menu: rising gas prices. “It’s not just food in the trailers, a lot of people just see this concept,” Davis said.
Tow truck companies in Ocean City will soon have to abide by a few new rules after complaints of predatory towing made their way to city officials, along with one company not requesting reimbursement from the city for tows until after a year. Ocean City Police Capt. Mike Colbert introduced...
WASHINGTON, D.C.- A federal judge has convicted a father and son in connection to the January 6th, 2021 Capitol riots. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden ruled on Wednesday after hearing two days of testimony without a jury for the trial of Laurel, Delaware residents Kevin Seefried, 53, and his son Hunter, 24.
A Delaware father and son were found guilty today of felony and misdemeanor charges for their actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Kevin Seefried, 53, and his son, Hunter Seefried, 24, both of Laurel, Delaware, were found guilty of the felony offense of obstruction of an official proceeding on Jan. 6, 2021. They also were found guilty of four ... Read More
With November midterms just months away, the Delaware Republican Party electrified the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center where they convened June 4, endorsed four candidates for statewide office and introduced a Rescue Delaware Plan. The energy in the air during the weekend event was palpable, as the party sensed a once-in-a-lifetime...
BERLIN, Md. – The Lower Shore Land Trust is giving community members a look at eight different pollinator-friendly gardens in hopes of encouraging others to create their gardens which in turn help the environment. With a mission of making the lower Eastern Shore more pollinator-friendly, gardeners of all levels...
Steve Kline, a 7th-generation Marylander, knows well the vacation tradition of driving across the twin spans of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge for trips to the beach resort of Ocean City. His grandfather, an ironworker, helped build the bridge’s first span, which opened in 1952. He’s also very familiar with...
Field staked out as part of the search for the burial ground at the John Dickinson Plantation. The John Dickinson Plantation in Dover is receiving one of 53 Awards of Excellence from the American Association for State and Local History. The plantation earned the honor for the project that led...
When the Chesapeake Bay’s winter dredge survey results came in a month ago, it revealed the worst overall blue crab abundance in the survey’s history. Fishery managers in Maryland, Virginia, and the Potomac River hinted at possible season changes in response to the crab decline. Maryland is now...
In a unanimous vote June 9, the Cape Henlopen school board approved Superintendent Bob Fulton’s recommendation to locally fund an additional pay period for the 2023 fiscal year. An extra pay period occurs every 11 or 12 years, Fulton said, resulting in 27 pay periods instead of the usual...
Tom Janasek’s privileges have been suspended. The Ocean Pines Board of Directors held a special meeting on June 9 to allow residents and board members to speak on whether the former director should be barred from Ocean Pines amenities and made that decision — which came out 5 to 2 with directors Doug Parks and Rick Farr in opposition.
The Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice awarded Charlotte King Scholarships to Cape Henlopen High School graduates Tia Jarvis, Tyller Maltbie and Nicolas Francois. All recipients have demonstrated their commitment to racial justice through community involvement. A resident of Milton, Jarvis will attend Hampton University in the fall. Maltbie, also...
