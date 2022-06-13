ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Philadelphia, OH

Dominic Greco Band to give three concerts in June

NEW PHILADELPHIA — The Dominic Greco Band will perform three concerts this month as it continues its 2022 Summer season.

The first concert will take place on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the Tuscora Park Amphitheater, as part of the Pepsi RTY Summer Showcase. The second concert will be at noon on June 25 at the Cy Young Festival in Newcomerstown. The third concert will be on June 30 at 7 p.m. at the Deis Hill Band Shell, a part of the Dover Lions Club Concert Series.

The theme for all concerts is “Marches and More!,” and will feature songs that relate to classic marches, select features and honor our history. Special numbers include Ask Not, a piece that depicts the series of events surrounding the life and assassination of John F. Kennedy.

The band will also perform the Ron Geese arrangement of Hyperion Polka featuring Ezrin Flowers on Euphonium. The concerts will include vocal numbers featuring Ron Barkett singing "New York, New York" and "God Bless the USA."

The Dominic Greco Band, celebrating 103 years of music in the valley, is under the direction of Brian Botdorf, Cheryl Graham and April Linard.

The Times-Reporter

