Robinson Township, PA

Robinson Township Public Works is Seeking a Truck Driver

townshipofrobinson.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Township of Robinson is currently looking for a qualified individual to serve as a Truck Driver for the Robinson Township Public Works Department. This is a unionized position. Under supervision, said individual performs general labor work...

townshipofrobinson.com

CBS Pittsburgh

Peters Township police chief supports bill for radar to catch speeding drivers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local police chief is pushing to get radar for police officers across the state. Pennsylvania is the only state that does not allow municipal police to use radar. That's why Peters Township Police Chief Douglas Grimes is pushing to change that. He said using radar is the most effective way to track speeders.Grimes said the biggest complaint he gets from residents involves speeding, and he anticipates it getting worse."We continue to see increasing growth and population in the South Hills here, particularly Peters Township," said Grimes.His officers track speeders using several devices like stopwatches, VASCAR, NRAD and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
erienewsnow.com

Storms Bring Down Trees, Wires Across Northwestern Pennsylvania

Storms moving through northwestern Pennsylvania brought down trees and wires Thursday afternoon. Firefighters were called to Fry Rd. near Old State Rd. in Franklin Township to clear away debris from the trees. There was also a downed power line. In Union City, tree limbs and a power line fell on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Five power companies to return over $64M to PA residents

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) has approved plans for five power companies to return more than $64 million in tax savings to consumers. Five major electric and natural gas utility companies submitted plans to return money to over two million customers thanks to the federal Tax Cuts and Job Act […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Wolf urges Pennsylvanians to apply for transportation assistance

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Department of Human Services (DHS) are urging Pennsylvania residents to utilize “Find My Ride” to learn about public transit options. “Transit provides a vital connection to jobs, to medical appointments, and to our communities,”...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
millcreektownship.com

MILLCREEK VEHICLES FOR SALE

Millcreek Township will receive sealed bids, labeled “MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP VEHICLES FOR SALE” until 2:00 PM on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at the Municipal Building of the Millcreek Township Supervisors, c/o Sheryl Williams, Township Secretary, 3608 West 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506-2037, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids shall be announced at the meeting of the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. at the Municipal Building, at which time action to award may be taken. A complete list of items available for sale can be found on the Millcreek Township website at: www.millcreektownship.com. Most items valued under $2,000. Items available for viewing upon request. Please call 814-833-1111, ext. 345 to arrange an appointment. Millcreek Township reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informalities or minor deviations in the bidding.
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
fox29.com

Pennsylvania school board approves controversial book policy

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - The Central Bucks School Board on Tuesday approved a new policy change that allows them to control which books and materials are allowed in their libraries based on sexual content. The school board voted to have the right to ban books with sexualized content with "explicit written...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

What’s stopping the flow of beer in Pennsylvania?

The flow of beer to some Pennsylvania watering holes has been slowing down. Bar and restaurant owners say supply chain issues and driver shortages mean delivery schedules have been cut back, which makes it harder for them to keep customer favorites on tap. Michelle Ritter owns Willow Street Pub in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Local leaders, gun shop owner react to bipartisan gun control deal

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A deal with bipartisan support that could lead to the biggest change to gun laws in decades is on the table, and so is reaction to this proposal. At the heart of this bipartisan deal would provide resources for every state to implement “red flag” laws, which allow police and family members to petition courts to keep guns away from people deemed a risk to themselves or others. Nineteen states currently have red flag laws, but Pennsylvania is not one of them.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia lawmakers hear from county representatives on property tax amendment

CHARLESTON — A lobbyist group representing county elected officials told lawmakers Monday that they have taken no official stance on a constitutional amendment on the November ballot that would give lawmakers the authority to lower or eliminate property taxes, but a full elimination could mean substantial losses to county budgets.
POLITICS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Heat advisory issued for Southwestern Pennsylvania counties

The National Weather Service has issued an advisory for excessive heat in Southwestern Pennsylvania on Wednesday. Counties covered by the advisory include all of Armstrong, Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Greene and Washington counties, most of Westmoreland County with the exception of the eastern ridges, and the western half of Fayette County.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
Metro News

Trees down, power outages following powerful line of storms

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Crews are responding to thousands of power outages caused by severe overnight storms. Appalachian Power more 65,000 outages as of 7 a.m. Tuesday morning in West Virginia. The most outages are in Ohio County with more than 15,000 followed by Kanawha, Putnam and Cabell counties. Mon...
CHARLESTON, WV
nextpittsburgh.com

Where does gun legislation stand in Pennsylvania?

HARRISBURG — A state House panel punted on considering a slate of gun bills Monday, instead sending them to another committee and in the process throwing cold water on a Democrat-led effort to force a vote on the legislation in the wake of multiple mass shootings, including one in Philadelphia.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBOY 12 News

PHOTOS: Flash flooding across north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Several counties in north central West Virginia are under a Flash Flood Warning, including Barbour, Doddridge, Harrison, Lewis, Marion, Taylor and Wetzel. There are also a number of Severe Thunderstorms Warnings and Exessive Heat Warnings in effect. Check our Weather Alerts page to see if your county is affected. Here is flooding […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
wisr680.com

June Marks 50th Anniversary Of Hurricane Agnes

This month marks 50 years since Hurricane Agnes caused a significant amount of damage to many parts of the United States. It started to form on this day in 1972 as a tropical depression near the Yucatan Peninsula. It eventually made landfall starting in Florida before ending up in Pennsylvania on June 24th.
BUTLER, PA

