DALLAS (KDAF) — Sweets are good for the soul, so that means you should be filling your soul with all the sweets you desire (at a healthy rate that is)!. Fudge is one of those sweets that either gets you oh so very excited or makes you question what’s about to go into your stomach before shrugging and eating it anyway and enjoying it all the way down. Luckily for you, Thursday, June 16 is National Fudge Day!

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO