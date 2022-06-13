ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

C's in 2-2 Finals tie for 13th time in franchise history

By Associated Press
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dw5rc_0g9CeCbr00

By TIM REYNOLDS, AP Basketball Writer

The NBA Finals are tied at 2-2. If that sounds familiar to fans of the Boston Celtics, it should.

For whatever reason, when the Celtics make the NBA Finals, 2-2 ties seem normal. And that's exactly where they are now, knotted up going into Game 5 of this year's series against the Golden State Warriors on Monday night.

This is the 13th time in Boston's 22 title-series appearances that there has been a 2-2 tie headed into Game 5. In the previous 12 such situations, Boston has won the title nine times — but failed to do so in 1985 and 2010, the last two times in which the Celtics were involved in a tied finals after four games.

Being in a 2-2 finals tie is a bit of a rarity for the Warriors. This is only the second 2-2 tie in the franchise's 12 finals appearances; the other was in 2015, when Golden State won Game 4 at Cleveland and then claimed the title in six games.

THROUGH 4

Warriors guard Stephen Curry's 137 points so far in this series are the most through four games of any NBA Finals since Kevin Durant also had 137 for the Warriors at this point in 2017.

Curry has 25 3-pointers so far, the most through four games of a finals. There have been seven instances of a player having at least 15 3s in the first four games of a finals — Curry is responsible for six of them, Danny Green (17 in 2013) the other. Curry had the previous most through four games, 22 in 2018.

He had 17 3s through four games in the finals in 2016 and 2017, and 15 3s through four games in the 2015 and 2019 finals.

Curry has the record for most 3s in a finals, making 32 in 2016. He's on pace to break that regardless of whether this series goes six or seven games.

MOST 3s

With their first 3-pointer in Game 5 of the finals, the Celtics will set an NBA record. It'll be their 307th of the playoffs, the most by a team in a single postseason.

They currently share that record of 306 with the 2016 Warriors.

This season's Warriors are up to 280 3s in these playoffs. That's already the fifth-most in a postseason, behind the 2016 Warriors, this year's Celtics, the 2019 Toronto Raptors (286) and this year's Dallas Mavericks (284).

The Warriors have a shot at setting the mark for most 3s in a full season, including playoffs. They've made 1,456 this season, 39 behind the record set by the 2018-19 Houston Rockets.

WINNING MARGINS

Every game in this series has been decided by at least 10 points. It's the first time that the first four games of an NBA Finals have all been double-digit affairs since the Golden State-Cleveland series in 2016 — when the first six games were that way.

Before that, the most recent time there wasn't a single-digit margin in the first four finals games was the San Antonio-Detroit series in 2005.

Golden State has seen nine of its last 11 games decided by at least 10 points. The two exceptions just missed; both were nine-point games.

LONG YEAR

Depending on whether this series goes six or seven games, Boston will play either 106 or 107 games this season.

It'll be close to a record.

The 2007-08 Celtics played 108 games, which is the most by any team in an NBA season. The 2004-05 Detroit Pistons and 1994-95 New York Knicks played 107, tied for second-most.

Golden State will play either 104 or 105; if the finals go seven games, the 105-game season will be the second-longest in Warriors history. The 2015-16 Warriors played 106 games.

HOME-COURT ADVANTAGE

The Warriors reclaimed the home-court advantage in these NBA Finals by winning Game 4 in Boston.

Still unclear: if that matters anymore.

Regardless of what happens in the rest of the finals, this season will finish with teams winning just a smidge under 55% of the time at home.

It'll be the second-lowest leaguewide home winning percentage in NBA history, somewhere between 54.7% and 54.9% depending on how the last two or three games of this series turn out.

It's now a trend, too, even though arenas were filled with screaming fans again this season. The two lowest home winning percentages were set in the last two seasons: 54.65% in 2020-21 (when, in fairness, a lot of arenas were empty for much of the regular season because of the pandemic) and 55.1% in 2019-20 (not including games played in the bubble).

KLAY WATCH

Warriors guard Klay Thompson has 99 3-pointers in finals games, two shy of LeBron James for No. 2 on the all-time list.

The record, as would be expected, belongs to Stephen Curry. He's up to 146 3s in finals games, and counting.

After Curry, James and Thompson, nobody else in NBA history has more than 59 — the totals reached by Danny Green and J.R. Smith.

MONEY MATTERS

The NBA's playoff pool — the bonus money that postseason teams share — was $17.3 million this season. About half of that will be going to the Celtics and Warriors, to split among players and staff however they choose.

If the Celtics win the finals, they'll receive a total of $4,490,613 from the playoff pool. If they lose the series, they get $3,455,946.

If the Warriors win the title, they get $4,403,194. If they lose in the finals, they'll receive $3,368,527.

The payouts are slightly more for the Celtics because one of the factors in determining how much a team receives from the pool is based on seeding. The Celtics get $349,660 for being a No. 2 seed. The Warriors get $262,241 for being a No. 3 seed.

Both teams got $258,449 for being in the first round, $307,520 for making the conference semifinals and $508,174 for making the conference finals.

The finals payouts are $3,066,810 to the winning team, $2,032,143 to the losing team.

Among non-finals teams, Miami ($1,511,221) got the biggest payout, followed by Phoenix ($1,502,472).

The minimum payout for playoff teams this season was $258,449.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

What the Celtics said after losing in NBA Finals

BOSTON (CBS) -- The Celtics know they blew a shot at a championship. They know that they did it to themselves."It's going to hurt, and it's going to hurt for a while," Boston head coach Ime Udoka said after falling to the Warriors in Game 6 on Thursday night. Getting that close and coming up short is going to sting for a long time. The Celtics know they are not on the level of the Warriors, proven champions four times over now. But they are eager to get there, and are confident that they can in the near future."This is just the...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

'Ayesha Curry can't cook'; Boston bar takes the trash talk to the Warriors

BOSTON - Following Game 5, Steph Curry wore a shirt reading "Ayesha Curry Can Cook" during his postgame press conference. When asked by a reporter what the back story was, he responded, "You have to ask around the room or ask Twitter."Or, you can just ask Ricky Falcucci."Steph Curry, I would say that him saying his wife can cook is like my mom telling me I'm handsome," said Falcucci.He's the bar manager who is responsible for a sign outside Game On! last week, with the message "Ayesha Curry Can't Cook" going viral. "A little mental warfare is never a bad thing,"...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Celtics' season ends with Game 6 loss to Warriors in NBA Finals

BOSTON -- The Celtics had a chance to force a Game 7 in the NBA Finals. Instead, their season ended with a terrible loss to the Warriors on their home court.Boston lost Game 6, 103-90, at TD Garden on Thursday night. A once promising season ended with three straight losses in the Finals, as the Warriors captured their fourth NBA Championship in the last eight seasons. Steph Curry was spectacular with 32 points and brought home Finals MVP honors for the first time in his career. Andrew Wiggins added 18 and some strong defense throughout Game 6, and Draymond Green was...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Disappointing end shouldn't overshadow incredible run by Celtics

BOSTON -- It's okay to be disappointed with the Celtics. It's okay to be a mad over how they played to close the NBA Finals. It's going to take a while to get over the end of the season. Watching the Warriors celebrate on the TD Garden floor after a painful defeat in Game 6 is not the way this was supposed to go.The Celtics had an opportunity to bring home a banner and they folded in the end. They lost three straight to end their season. Jayson Tatum couldn't hit a shot, and no one seemed to be able to...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
CBS Boston

Ray Allen at TD Garden for Celtics-Warriors Game 6

BOSTON -- In need of a Game 6 win to keep their title hopes alive, the Boston Celtics are looking to get a little boost from some former champs.Two of the Celtics' Big 3 from the franchise's 2008 championship team are at TD Garden for Thursday night's Game 6 against the Warriors: Paul Pierce and Ray Allen.Pierce is no stranger to TD Garden since retiring from the NBA, and has been spotted a few times during Boston's current postseason run. But he's bringing Allen along for the ride tonight, as the Celtics look to stave off elimination and force a...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Let's not bury Jayson Tatum's whole career just yet

BOSTON -- These days, with this media world, in this media market, you never know exactly which people you're responding to. Is it the radio hosts? The radio callers? The vociferous fans who represent a small minority rather than a large majority? It's hard to say.Regardless of whether it's a strong surge or a minor squeak, I'll nevertheless come out and say this: Please do not use this NBA Finals to conclude that Jayson Tatum is not and cannot ever be a championship player. Even before the Warriors closed the books on the Celtics' title hopes, you heard it. He doesn't have...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Draymond Green gets final word with C's fans, media critics

BOSTON -- It wasn't all that long ago that Celtics fans were having a whole lot of fun at Draymond Green's expense.In Game 3 of the NBA Finals, one game after Green was given free rein to play tackle football against the C's, the veteran forward was struggling mightily at TD Garden. The fans let him know about it, too, loudly joining together for a "[bleep] you, Draymond" chant that resonated throughout the building and inspired all sorts of reactions from everywhere in the basketball universe.Alas, just three games later, Green was back in that same building, and nobody was...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Bruins set to interview 5 candidates for head coaching job

BOSTON -- While Bruce Cassidy has already found a new home in Las Vegas, the Boston Bruins are set to interview a handful of potential replacements in the near future. Don Sweeney will be a busy man in the coming weeks, as the Bruins have five head-coaching candidates scheduled for an interview, according to Joe McDonald of the Worcester Telegram & Gazette. Those candidates are Jim Montgomery, Jay Leach, Joe Sacco, Spencer Carbery, and David Quinn.Montgomery won an NCAA title with Denver in 2017, and turned his successful five-year run as head coach of the Pioneers into a head coaching gig...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Lebron James
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Kevin Durant
CBS Boston

Zach Zarba is the crew chief for Celtics-Warriors Game 6

BOSTON -- Buckle up, Celtics fans. Zach Zarba is the crew chief for Thursday night's must-win Game 6 against the Golden State Warriors.Get ready for a lot of reviews, followed by long-winded explanations. Not to mention a lot of missed calls and bad calls in general.Zarba isn't really a "fixer" along the lines of Scott Foster. And he doesn't appear to have a grudge against the Celtics like Tony Brothers. But he isn't really that good at his job, inserting himself way too much into the game.The Celtics are 11-10 overall in the playoffs when Zarba is part of the...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

New Englander Keegan Bradley up for big Boston sports week

BROOKLINE, Mass (AP) — New Englander Keegan Bradley is looking forward to a big weekend in Boston sports.And taking part in it, too.The Vermont native — and relative of Red Sox Hall of Famer Carlton Fisk — threw out the first pitch at Fenway Park on Tuesday. Bradley will miss Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night because he'll be playing in the U.S. Open."Jeez, what a time to be in Boston," said Bradley, who attended the Ryder Cup as a child when it was played at The Country Club in 1999. "I wish I wasn't playing in...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Just win: Celtics look to fight off elimination in Game 6

BOSTON -- Forget about collapsing in Game 4. And forget about stinking for most of Game 5. The Boston Celtics need to have only one thing on their mind Thursday night: Just win.Win by any means necessary. Because if you don't, there is no tomorrow.  The Celtics once again have their backs against the wall. They trail the Golden State Warriors 3-2 in the NBA Finals, and a win Thursday night in Game 6 will earn them a return trip to San Francisco for a Game 7 on Sunday night. A loss and we'll have to relive those aforementioned disappointments over...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Marcus Smart dyed hair green to honor his late mother

BOSTON -- It's usually pretty hard to miss Marcus Smart when he's on the court. He's the guy diving for every loose ball and usually draped all over the opposing team's best player on defense.It has been even easier to pick out Smart during Boston's run to the NBA Finals. Smart dyed his hair green ahead of Boston's second-round matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, and that's been his look since. (Though the shade of green has depended on how long it's been since his last dye job.)But as the C's point guard explained to ESPN, his choice of hair color...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Nba History#Nba Finals#The Boston Celtics
CBS Boston

Rafael Devers homers again to continue his hot stretch

BOSTON -- Rafael Devers went yard again Wednesday night, homering for the fourth straight game for the Boston Red Sox.Devers crushed a 1-1 changeup from Oakland A's starter James Kaprielian in the second inning for a two-out, two-run shot to put Boston on top 3-0 at the time. Devers made sure to admire his 387-foot blast before rounding the bases, which he's done with each of his last four homers.Wednesday's homer was the 128th of Devers' career, breaking a tie with the great Ted Williams for the third-most homers at the age of 25 or younger in Red Sox history....
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Bruce Cassidy reportedly got big bucks from Vegas Golden Knights

BOSTON -- Bruce Cassidy's firing in Boston may have been a bit of a blessing in disguise -- at least as far as the coach's bank account is concerned.While most folks believe Cassidy got a raw deal when he was fired by the Bruins (a survey of fans conducted by The Athletic resulted in an 82.6 percent vote that said Cassidy did not deserve the firing and a 95.8 percent vote that said Cassidy did his job well in Boston), it looks as though Cassidy landed on his feet just fine.According to Shawn Simpson of TSN Radio, the Golden Knights gave Cassidy a five-year contract that pays him $4.5 million per year. Simpson added the note that the state of Nevada does not have an income tax.Cassidy's previous contract in Boston reportedly paid him $3 million per year.The fact that Cassidy remained unemployed for barely a week, combined with that solid pay bump, shows that after the 57-year-old head coach was fired last week by the Bruins, he was in rather high demand. Just not in Boston anymore.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Red Sox miss out on sweep of A's

BOSTON (AP) — Paul Blackburn continued his road success by pitching sharply into the sixth inning, Christian Bethancourt hit a two-run single and the Oakland Athletics held off the Boston Red Sox 4-3 Thursday for just their second win in 15 games.Chad Pinder added an RBI single for Oakland, which closed its nine-game road trip at 2-7 and avoided being swept in a three-game series by Boston for the second time this month."Earlier in the day I got a question about this team's fight," A's manager Mark Kotsay said. "If they didn't show up and fight today, I don't know...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

MJ Daffue makes the most ridiculous shot of the U.S. Open

BROOKLINE -- Heading into the U.S. Open, the difficulty of the championship course at The Country Club was discussed at length in the golf world. That discussion, though, generally focused on the actual course itself.On Friday, in the midst of his second round, MJ Daffue upped the degree of difficulty by several levels by hitting a shot off an area where you generally don't see too many shots taken.On the behemoth par-5 14th hole, Daffue's tee shot soared left. Way left. All the way to the hospitality area. With his ball resting on a carpeted area full of fans and...
GOLF
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
57K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy