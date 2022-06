The Shins added tour dates to their Oh, Inverted World 21st Birthday Tour. The band led by James Mercer tacked on West and East Coast dates. The Oh, Inverted World 21st Birthday Tour will see Mercer and company performing The Shins’ 2001 debut album of the same name in its entirety and more from the band’s catalog. Due to popular demand, the group has added four additional dates to the tour beginning with a concert on July 13 at the Henry Miller Memorial Library in Big Sur, California.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO