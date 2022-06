The Philadelphia Flyers have named John Tortorella the 23rd head coach in franchise history, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. "I am very happy to bring in John to be the next head coach and voice behind the bench of the Flyers," said Fletcher. "John demands the best out of his players every single game. He is a Stanley Cup Champion and has a lengthy track record of both regular season and playoff success. During the interview process we discussed a number of factors that are crucial to bring this team immediate success and it became clear to me that his vision and style makes him the right person to restore a winning environment to our locker room."

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO