Karen Dyer, the trial lawyer and former wife of long-serving Orlando mayor Buddy Dyer, has passed away following a battle with brain cancer. Dyer announced her death with a heartfelt remembrance shared to Twitter, in which he called his ex-wife "one of the top trial lawyers in the country" and commended her work both in the courtroom and as a mother to their two sons.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO