Office With a View: Melissa Aouate says her production company is embracing new voices while the industry clings to familiar IP. Melissa Aouate, a partner and the president of Fabel Entertainment, the production company behind Amazon Prime Video’s “Bosch” and Amazon Freevee’s “Bosch: Legacy,” isn’t overly concerned if you’ve never written for television before. She still wants to hear what you have to say. After all, there could be the seed for a multichapter, multiplatform television franchise like “Bosch” in there somewhere, which is exactly the type of scope and ambition the banner is harvesting.

BUSINESS ・ 23 HOURS AGO