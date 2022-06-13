For 911 Calls, Are Mental Health Specialists Often the Better Choice?

According to data from Kaufman Hall, hospitals and health systems were spending 21% more on supplies, 37% more on drugs and 19% more on staff on a per-patient basis at the end of 2021 compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic. How are healthcare providers responding in the face of persistent workforce, supply-chain and other economic concerns? Many are investing in new technology and digital tools to save costs while at the same time improving care outcomes, coordination and the overall patient and clinician experience. In an effort to stay nimble and resilient, supply-chain and logistics experts are seeking out new sources and novel partnerships to equip hospitals with vital drugs, medical devices and other materials. Many consumer and provider advocates alike are also pushing for greater transparency around costs and pricing to help. In this webinar, panelists will share lessons learned since the onset of COVID and offer a blueprint for innovation in the face of future operational challenges for rural, suburban and urban centers alike.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 7 DAYS AGO