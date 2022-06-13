ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

For 911 Calls, Are Mental Health Specialists Often the Better Choice?

US News and World Report
 3 days ago

For 911 Calls, Are Mental Health Specialists Often the Better Choice?. MONDAY, June 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- One American city's "radical" approach to handling low-level 911 calls -- sending mental health professionals rather than police -- may have taken a bite out of crime, a new study finds....

www.usnews.com

Slate

Call Centers Struggling to Hire for the New Nationwide Mental Health Crisis Line

This article is adapted from an episode of Tradeoffs, a health care policy podcast. It’s the first of several episodes Tradeoffs is doing on the rollout of 988, the new mental health emergency hotline coming this summer. Over the course of a year, Tradeoffs will be chronicling the debut of 988, checking in with national experts, and closely following the journeys of two local crisis care organizations, and State of Mind will be publishing adapted versions of the episodes. Subscribe to Tradeoffs here.
HOUSTON, TX
Smithonian

Beginning in Mid-July, Dial 988 for the Mental Health Hotline

Since 2005, individuals experiencing mental health crises in the United States have had to call a 10-digit phone number to connect with someone who can help. Soon, they’ll be able to dial a much shorter code in times of crisis: 988. Starting July 16, the new national mental health...
MENTAL HEALTH
IFLScience

Emergency 911-Style Hotline For Mental Health Will Soon Launch Across The US

People in the US dealing with mental health crises will soon be able to reach help by dialing 988, an emergency hotline similar to 911 but for mental health emergencies only. The 988 dialing code will become available nationwide for phone and text messages by July 16, 2022, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Online chat services will also be available.
MENTAL HEALTH
WebMD

Judge Rules NC Health Plan Must Cover Transgender Treatments

June 13, 2022 -- A federal judge ruled that the North Carolina state employee health plan unlawfully discriminated by excluding services for transgender people and not covering hormone therapy and surgeries, as it once did. U.S. District Judge Loretta Biggs ruled in favor of transgender employees and parents of transgender...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
Pocono Update

Heroin Just Got A lot More Deadly | The New Opioid Crisis

The opioid landscape is changing with additives increasing potency and fatality, leaving many addicts fighting for their lives. Street dope always contained adulterants but the synthetic drugs that have made their way into The United States and Canada recently take it to the next level, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health (PDPH). The veterinary tranquilizer xylazine correlates to the increase in and trends of unintentional deaths from heroin and fentanyl overdoses, with many of the detections coming from Philadelphia, PA.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phys.org

Elder abuse comes in many forms. Appropriate Adult Protective Services referrals can help reduce mistreatment

Before the pandemic, around 1 in 10 older adults in the U.S. experienced elder mistreatment. In 2020, this number doubled to 1 in 5—a nearly 84% increase. Mistreatment comes in many forms, including various types of abuse, neglect, exploitation and fraud. Adult Protective Services agencies exist in every U.S. state and territory to investigate adult mistreatment reports and work with clients to address their needs. APS staff members gather information from clients, alleged abusers and third parties such as family members, friends or neighbors to determine whether there is enough evidence to support a mistreatment claim. They also use this information to match clients to social, health care, legal or other services as desired.
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

Webinar: How Hospitals Are Taking On Shortages and Operational Challenges

According to data from Kaufman Hall, hospitals and health systems were spending 21% more on supplies, 37% more on drugs and 19% more on staff on a per-patient basis at the end of 2021 compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic. How are healthcare providers responding in the face of persistent workforce, supply-chain and other economic concerns? Many are investing in new technology and digital tools to save costs while at the same time improving care outcomes, coordination and the overall patient and clinician experience. In an effort to stay nimble and resilient, supply-chain and logistics experts are seeking out new sources and novel partnerships to equip hospitals with vital drugs, medical devices and other materials. Many consumer and provider advocates alike are also pushing for greater transparency around costs and pricing to help. In this webinar, panelists will share lessons learned since the onset of COVID and offer a blueprint for innovation in the face of future operational challenges for rural, suburban and urban centers alike.
HEALTH SERVICES
MedicalXpress

Implementation strategies underreported in studies of suicide prevention interventions

While recent studies have demonstrated the effectiveness of brief suicide prevention interventions delivered in health care settings, a new JAMA Psychiatry analysis shows that the studies drastically underreport the strategies needed for the successful implementation of the interventions. The University of Illinois Chicago psychologist who led the study found that...
CHICAGO, IL
US News and World Report

U.S. FDA Advisers Overwhelmingly Back Moderna COVID Vaccine for Ages 6-17

(Reuters) -Advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday unanimously recommended that the agency authorize Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for children and teens aged 6 to 17 years of age. Around 77 million people in the United States have received at least a two-dose course of Moderna's vaccine,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

Elder abuse comes in many forms – appropriate Adult Protective Services referrals can help reduce mistreatment

Before the pandemic, around 1 in 10 older adults in the U.S. experienced elder mistreatment. In 2020, this number doubled to 1 in 5 – a nearly 84% increase. Mistreatment comes in many forms, including various types of abuse, neglect, exploitation and fraud. Adult Protective Services agencies exist in every U.S. state and territory to investigate adult mistreatment reports and work with clients to address their needs. APS staff members gather information from clients, alleged abusers and third parties such as family members, friends or neighbors to determine whether there is enough evidence to support a mistreatment claim. They also use...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Oregon's drug decriminalization effort a 'tragedy'

The streets of downtown Portland, Oregon, resemble an open-air drug market. Heroin, meth and fentanyl use is rampant and often visible on city streets. Portland police officers drive by homeless addicts buying and using. The signs of drug addiction are actually increasing throughout the state, according to law enforcement sources....
PORTLAND, OR

