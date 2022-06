Amyl & The Sniffers have announced a new run of North American tour dates, marking their second tour of the continent this year. The new dates will see the Australian band return to the United States in September and October. The tour will begin with an appearance at the first-ever Los Angeles edition of the Primavera Sound festival, before taking the band on a run of 14 headlining shows across the country.

