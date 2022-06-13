ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should You Try #FaceTaping? Here Are the Latest TikTok Health Trends

By Sierra Marquina
 4 days ago

If you've found yourself endlessly scrolling through TikTok and coming across new beauty tips and tricks, you're not alone. But which should you actually try and which should you avoid like the plague? We break down all the latest health trends:

TAPING YOUR FACE BEFORE BED: #FaceTaping videos have TikTokers using different kinds of tape to freeze your face while you sleep.

IS IT SAFE? Technically yes, just be careful taking the tape off. Ouch!

DOES IT WORK? No. But some have found temporary results:

I didn’t think it would work 🤯 trying the face taping trend! #beauty #skincare #fyp

MOUTH TAPING BEFORE BED: This is different. It forces you to breathe through your nose which would lead to better oral hygiene, better sleep, reduced dry mouth and reduced snoring.

IS IT SAFE? Maybe? They haven’t studied this, but doctors would prefer you find out why you’re breathing through your mouth instead and cure that issue first.

MOUTH TAPING! 😷 Nasal breathing is crucial for our overall health. Benefits: improve oral health, feel more rested, stop snoring, immune health + so much more! #mouthtaping #snoring #sleep #sleephealth #sleepapnea #mouthtape #oralhealth #insomnia #healthyliving #immuneboost #educational #brainhealth

WATER FASTING: It’s eating no food…and surviving on water only for two or more days…in order to lose weight.

IS IT SAFE? Absolutely not. Do not do this.

SUNBURN BLUSH: You intentionally sunburn parts of your face to create natural contour or blush.

IS IT SAFE? No, obviously not! burning your skin damages your skin and increases the risk of skin cancer. But, you can get the look by using makeup! Check it out below:

Kinda obsessed! @Addison Rae 😍 #makeup #blushhack #beauty

A DAILY SHOT OF OLIVE OIL: TikToker @OliveOilQueen has taken a shot of EVOO every morning and night for years and claims it stopped her bloating, cleared her skin and regulated her period. Check out her account below.

IS IT SAFE? Yes! There are many benefits of olive oil however you consume it.

IBS is a tough one #fyp #foryou #extravirginoliveoil #evoo #oliveoil #olives #oliveoilshot #guthealth #bloating #antibloat #debloat #menstrualcycle #feminineenergy #healthylifestyle #gutheath #periodhealth #hormonebalance #guttok #ibs #irritablebowelsyndrome #transformation

