Post Malone Coming To Omaha On September 10th

(Lincoln, NE) -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after an officer fires his service weapon at what the department calls an aggressive dog. LPD says around 7:45 Tuesday night, officers were at a home near 13th and Manatt St. for a follow-up investigation. Police say after knocking at the door, one officer stepped back from the front porch while a second officer was standing further back. Investigators say a woman answered the door and stepped outside and upon learning that the officers were there to speak to her boyfriend, she turned back into the home to yell to him, while still holding the door open. LPD says at that point, her 5-year-old, large breed dog ran past her outside, charging the officers.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO