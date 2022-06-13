ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Post Malone Coming To Omaha On September 10th

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Omaha, NE) -- Grammy-nominated artist Post Malone is coming to Omaha...

After 30 years in business, Lo Sole Mio will close in July

(Omaha, NE) -- A long-time Omaha Italian restaurant is closing its doors. After more than 30 years in business, Lo Sole Mio announced on Wednesday that it will permanently close. The Losole family says they had been looking for someone to buy the business but had no offers, forcing them to shut down the South Omaha restaurant. Their last day will be on Saturday, July 2nd.
OMAHA, NE
More Severe Weather In Omaha/Council Bluffs Region

Severe thunderstorms move through the Omaha/Council Bluffs area from Southeast Nebraska into Southwest Iowa late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Heavy tree damage reported in the area, and that means power outages. OPPD crews have been working on power restorations for thousands of customers, especially in Douglas, Sarpy, and Cass...
OMAHA, NE
Motorcyclist killed in Tuesday afternoon crash in northwest Omaha

(Omaha, NE) -- A 41 year old Omaha man is dead following a Tuesday afternoon crash. Omaha Police say around 12:30, officers were called to a crash near 132nd and West Maple. Police say their investigation showed that a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle, driven by Steven Minor Jr., was northbound on 132nd St when a Acura TSX, driven by 17 year old Marjudi Willbrand-Santos, attempted to cross 132nd (east to west) from the Target parking lot. Investigators say the motorcycle struck the driver side of the Acura.
OMAHA, NE
Police Looking For North Omaha Shooting Suspect

(Omaha, NE) -- Police are looking for the person responsible for shooting an 18-year-old in North Omaha. Police say the victim was shot near 50th and Pratt Streets just before 2:00 a.m. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.
OMAHA, NE
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Five Iowa Counties Included In Severe Weather Disaster Proclamation

(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for Cerro Gordo, Greene, Hardin, Mills, and Pottawattamie counties after recent severe weather. The governor's proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to, and recover from, the effects of the severe weather. The proclamation activates...
IOWA STATE
Lincoln Police Investigating Overnight Shooting

(Lincoln, NE) -- Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Lincoln. Police say a man was shot in the neck near 8th and F Streets near Cooper Park around 1:15 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say it looks like the victim was shot during an argument. No arrests have been made.
LINCOLN, NE
Search On For Missing Lincoln Inmate

An inmate is missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 47-year-old Gary Filip failed to return from his work assignment Monday, and he removed his electronic monitoring device, which was later found near North First Street and Cornhusker Highway in the Capital City. He was...
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln Police Department Officer Shoots 'Aggressive' Dog

(Lincoln, NE) -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after an officer fires his service weapon at what the department calls an aggressive dog. LPD says around 7:45 Tuesday night, officers were at a home near 13th and Manatt St. for a follow-up investigation. Police say after knocking at the door, one officer stepped back from the front porch while a second officer was standing further back. Investigators say a woman answered the door and stepped outside and upon learning that the officers were there to speak to her boyfriend, she turned back into the home to yell to him, while still holding the door open. LPD says at that point, her 5-year-old, large breed dog ran past her outside, charging the officers.
LINCOLN, NE

