Shasta County, CA

Bus driver shortage could effect summer school enrollment in Anderson

actionnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

www.actionnewsnow.com

actionnewsnow.com

30 seasonal firefighters trained Thursday

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - 30 seasonal firefighters with the CAL FIRE Shasta Trinity Unit took part in training on Thursday. CAL FIRE said that the training was meant to increase their staffing to peak levels and prepare the firefighters to report to their assigned locations during critical fire season months.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CAL FIRE stops forward progress on vegetation fire west of Corning

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - 2 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters from the CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit have stopped forward progress of the Freeman Fire that is burning on Freeman Schoolhouse Road west of Corning. Firefighters say the fire is 20 acres off of Freeman Schoolhouse Road and Executive Drive. Firefighters arrived...
CORNING, CA
Shasta County, CA
Education
City
Anderson, CA
County
Shasta County, CA
City
Shasta, CA
Local
California Traffic
Local
California Education
actionnewsnow.com

Forward progress of vegetation fire in Shasta County stopped

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 1:10 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters stopped the forward spread of an eight-acre vegetation fire in Palo Cedro, according to CAL FIRE Shasta Unit. CAL FIRE said the fire was threatening a structure. The fire was burning at a moderate rate of spread off of Charolais Way near...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Rancho Fire containment increases, size of fire remains at 593 acres

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 6:24 P.M. UPDATE- Crews have reached 70% containment on the Rancho Fire as it remains at 593 acres, according to CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit. On Tuesday night, all evacuation warnings were lifted in Rancho Tehama. The fire destroyed 10 structures and damaged four after it broke out...
ENVIRONMENT
actionnewsnow.com

Local mechanics give tips for people trying to save money at the pump

REDDING, Calif.- Gas prices continue to rise nationwide, leading to local mechanics and auto shops seeing their profits shrink. Rich DeCosta is a local mechanic and owns the North Star Motors-Mercedes Benz in Redding. He told Action News Now that mechanics and auto shops have to buy oil and rely...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

3 arrested in Redding on multiple charges including child endangerment Thursday

REDDING, Calif. - Three people were arrested in Redding after a search warrant was served at a home on Bond Street on Thursday after multiple neighborhood complaints were received, according to the Redding Police Department. The Redding Police Department Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU) contacted Joshua Powell, 29, Alexandria Miller-Williams, 28,...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Woman arrested after fire breaks out near Redding homeless encampment

REDDING, Calif. - Redding firefighters arrested a woman for arson after a fire broke out near a homeless camp Wednesday morning. Jessica Denison, 45, was arrested and booked into the Shasta County Jail for starting an 8-foot by 8-foot fire near a homeless encampment on Redbank Road. The fire broke...
REDDING, CA
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
actionnewsnow.com

Rancho Fire evacuation orders reduced to warnings

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - All evacuation orders for the Rancho Fire have been reduced to warnings, according to CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit. The orders were for Rancho Tehama zones 230, 231, 232, 234, 236, 237 and 238. This includes Elder Creek Circle, Charles Drive, Oakridge Road, Stagecoach Road and Hillcrest Drive.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Former Public Works Director Pat Minturn hired as acting Shasta CEO

Minturn will start his new role next week with the current County Executive Officer, Matt Pontes, set to resign on June 18. Former Public Works Director Pat Minturn hired as acting Shasta CEO. Minturn will start his new role next week with the current officer, Matt Pontes, set to resign...
SHASTA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Heating up Wednesday, but very welcome changes are ahead

Looks like you'll be fine leaving the jacket at home, and will want to dress in lighter layers before you head out the door Wednesday. You'll also want to get your sunglasses handy and pack some extra water as temperatures are heating up. High pressure is centered over the southwest today, and that is driving our hotter temperatures and dry conditions across northern California today. The ridge building inland is also cutting off our stronger north winds we've had for the last few days, but as the ridge tracks east this afternoon we'll start to get more influence from a wet and cooler system off the coast in the Pacific. That will drive stronger southwest winds across northern California from late this afternoon through the next few days. Fire danger will be moderate for most of the day, but will pick up into the high range in parts of the valley late this afternoon through this evening. Tehama County will have the worst of our fire danger as that's where the strongest winds will be out of the west this evening. Skies are clear over northern California this morning, and our temperatures are very mild early Wednesday. Valley and foothill areas have dipped into the 50's to 60's overnight, while our mountain areas are starting out in the 30's to 40's this morning. Winds will be out of the north to 10mph early today, but will shift to become out of the southwest this afternoon. Sustained winds up to 10mph are expected this afternoon, and then gusts out of the west up to 30mph will be likely in the valley this evening. High temperatures are projected to climb into the mid 90's to low triple digits in the valley, 80's to lower 90's in the foothills, and 70's to mid 80's in our mountain areas Wednesday afternoon.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Cameron Hooker case heads to trial after probable cause hearing

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. - The Cameron Hooker case is heading to trial to determine if he should be labeled as a sexually violent predator, according to the San Mateo District Attorney’s Office. The probable cause hearing finished on Monday after it was spread out over two weeks. The...
actionnewsnow.com

Local real estate agents worry about future as mortgage rates rise

REDDING, Calif.- Amid rising inflation and the recent Federal Reserve interest rate hike, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has risen to 5.78%. Rates were at an average of 2.93 around this time last year. Action News Now spoke with several real estate agents and mortgage lenders in Redding, and many are...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Wanted parolee arrested in Redding after running from police

REDDING, Calif. - A wanted parolee was arrested in Redding after attempting to run from police in Redding on Thursday at around 4:35 p.m., according to the Redding Police Department. Redding Police officers responded to the Sure Stay Plus Hotel on Larkspur Lane because Jordan Broderick was attempting to break...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Cascade Theater mural project to represent healing, welcoming

REDDING, Calif. - Four years in the making, the Cascade Theater mural project is almost complete. On the north side of the historical Cascade Theatre is the massive mural designed by and painted by local artists in Redding. The mural features a hummingbird and an indigenous girl. Michelle Radcliff-Garcia designed...
REDDING, CA

