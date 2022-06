Starship Troopers: Terran Command reviewed by Leana Hafer on PC. Starship Troopers: Terran Command has the exoskeleton of a strong RTS with some unique, asymmetrical, positioning-focused warfare. There are just a handful of hitches that keep it from being really great. A campaign that takes too long to become challenging, some frustratingly bad pathfinding and targeting AI, and the lack of multiplayer or a scenario editor are the main ones. But if all you're looking for is a competent single-player campaign that hits all the notes I'd expect as a Starship Troopers fan, and eventually provides some diverse and challenging tactical puzzles to solve, you'll find it here.

