CCC trustees to meet Tuesday

NEWPORT - To prepare area residents for the 2022 hurricane season, the National Weather Service in Newport is hosting a series of community forums in the region. The first of two public forums in Carteret County is scheduled for Tuesday, June 21 at the Pine Knoll Shores Town Hall, 100 Municipal Circle. The program, free to the public, will begin at 10 a.m. and be available for remote viewing by going to the website https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7701960628762280973, in addition to the ability for on-site attendance.

NEWPORT, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO