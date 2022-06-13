CCC trustees to meet Tuesday

MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees adopted a $26.87 million continuing budget resolution Tuesday that will guarantee bills can be paid until the N.C. General Assembly adopts its budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which begins July 1. “The continuing resolution gets us into the...
MOREHEAD CITY — City Manager Ryan T. Eggleston on Friday announced the promotion of Courtney Wade to Morehead City Fire-EMS Chief. “I appreciate Chief Wade’s assistance over the past few months as he has served in the interim capacity since Chief Jamie Fulk’s retirement, and Courtney has shown himself to be reliable, professional and a great addition to our leadership team,” Mr. Eggleston said.
After being presented with the results of an external investigation, the Onslow County Board of Education’s Litigation Committee recommended “moving forward with the issuance of a petition for amotion to Board Member Eric Whitfield,” according to an email from Brent Anderson, Onslow County Schools chief communications officer.
NEWPORT - To prepare area residents for the 2022 hurricane season, the National Weather Service in Newport is hosting a series of community forums in the region. The first of two public forums in Carteret County is scheduled for Tuesday, June 21 at the Pine Knoll Shores Town Hall, 100 Municipal Circle. The program, free to the public, will begin at 10 a.m. and be available for remote viewing by going to the website https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7701960628762280973, in addition to the ability for on-site attendance.
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Delma Collins who served on the Onslow County Board of Commissioners from 2000-2008 and was Chairman for five of those years, passed away at age 74 on June, 15. Onslow County Government posted the notice on its Facebook page of his passing. “It is with great sadness that I share the […]
BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Planning Commission voted Monday night to recommend county commissioners approve a development company’s request to rezone 82.31 acres of property off West Fire Tower Road and Amphitheater Drive near Peletier for a major residential project. West Fire Tower Road is off Peletier Loop...
Cora Salter, 74, died Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
Mary Keating Brenner, 74, of Beaufort, died Thursday, June 16, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
The following students were named to the fourth quarter principal’s list with all A’s at Newport Elementary School:. Third grade: Easton Corbett, Ariella Concalves, Jeremiah Greene, Sophia Jones, Victoria Kurek, Jaxon Lego, Sarah Piner, Lysander Ramirez Montoya, Levi Shortway, Kinley South, Evelyn Statler, Myla Stehle and Harper Wooten.
Jessica Lynne Asby of Straits left this world on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in the same manner in which she lived her life; with quiet, peaceful grace in her Down East home. Just 36, all agree that she is gone too soon but had a life filled with love that far exceeded her years.
SWANSBORO, Carteret County — An eastern North Carolina fireworks display has been canceled after last week’s fireworks explosion in Lenoir County. Officials said landowner Randy Herring was burning off a wheat field at a farm on Bulltown Road in LaGrange, which led to the brush fire that ultimately consumed a shipping container with commercial-grade fireworks. It eventually exploded.
Cora Jean Murray, 47, of Morehead City, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Cora enjoyed being a Homemaker which allowed her to be home with the kids. A Celebration of Life will be held in St. Johnsville, NY on July 29, 2022.
Vera Lee Spicer Murray, 83, of Newport, died Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Rachael Marie Powers, 24, of Swansboro, died Thursday June 16, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.
Jerry David Redfern, 73, of Morehead City, died Thursday, June 16, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The Town of Swansboro has informed the community its Fourth of July fireworks have been canceled. They cited the fact the fireworks were stored at the farm in Lenoir County where an explosion killed the owner of the site last Friday. An email Thursday afternoon stated the decision. “The Town of […]
NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA PAMLICO COUNTY. TO: DUSTIN RYAN MOSES, the father of DYLAN WAYNE MOSES, born on the 5th day of December, 2008, in New Bern, North Carolina, Craven County. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that pursuant to N.C.G.S. Sec. 48-2-401 the Petitioner, DENNIS...
Alice “Mazie” Gibble Alford, 78, of Newport, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m., Sunday, June 26th, at the Church of Christ in Newport. Mazie was born on February 4, 1944, in Cranston,...
Angela Dawn Swindell, 46, of Newport, died Thursday, June 16, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
