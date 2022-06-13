ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

This Is The Best Rooftop Bar In Minnesota

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

It's finally rooftop bar season across the United States. The weather is perfect for spending a relaxing day or night enjoying good food , good drinks and even better company with a bird's-eye view of your city. If you're looking for the perfect rooftop where you can sip on a cocktail and take in the sights, we have the place for you.

Love Food recently took note of the 31 best rooftop bars across the country, and Minnesota's own Brit's Pub in Minneapolis made the list. With a view of English Garden Park below, it's also the perfect place for sports fans to grab a pint . Here's what they had to say about it:

While it doesn’t quite possess the towering stature and chic elegance of some of the other bars in this list, the second-floor rooftop at Brit’s Pub certainly doesn’t scrimp on atmosphere. Loved by Anglophiles and sports fans, it attracts passionate spectators of football, rugby and lawn bowling, which is played below in the English Garden Park. Drinks-wise, the authentic choice would be a G&T (gin and tonic), Pimm’s (fruit liqueur typically served with lemonade) or a pint of beer. Pair with a Scotch egg for the full experience of feeling like you’re in a proper British boozer. Happy hour is every weekday from 4.30pm to 6.00pm.

Minneapolis, MN
