Business

What is hyperinflation and should we be worried?

By Helen Nugent
World Economic Forum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHyperinflation has been around since the French Revolution. But with high inflation around the world, should we be worried about it in 2022?. Inflation is at a 40-year-peak in the US and the UK. The Bank of England has warned that UK inflation may reach 10% in the next...

www.weforum.org

Fortune

The chief economist at Moody’s thinks that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine accounts for over a third of U.S. inflation—and that COVID stimulus had almost no impact

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The war in Ukraine and the subsequent sanctions imposed on Russia account for more than a third of U.S. inflation, according to the chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, a financial services firm.
BUSINESS
SFGate

U.S. inflation quickens to 40-year high, pressuring Fed and Biden

U.S. inflation accelerated to a fresh 40-year high in May, a sign that price pressures are becoming entrenched in the economy. That will likely push the Federal Reserve to extend an aggressive series of interest-rate hikes and adds to political problems for the White House and Democrats. The consumer price...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Biden warns U.S. inflation could last 'for a while'

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden cautioned that U.S. inflation could last "for a while" after data on Friday showed that politically sensitive price pressures unexpectedly accelerated in recent weeks. "We're gonna live with this inflation for a while," Biden said at a Democratic fundraising event...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Fortune

Larry Summers claims he can prove inflation is way closer to the 1970s than people think—and that a deep recession may be the only way to end it

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last year, months before the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates to combat inflation, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned that inflation was already a problem, and would get a lot worse in 2022.
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Wall Street now expects extraordinary Fed action this week to counter inflation

Investors are pricing in more aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve after Friday’s hotter-than-expected inflation report. After anticipating a half percentage point rate hike this week, investors are now thinking the Fed might end up conducting a 75- or even 100-basis-point hike in future meetings, a prospect that is causing the stock market to plummet.
BUSINESS
Vox

Stopping inflation is going to hurt

If you are a person living in the United States right now, you are probably at least medium worried about the economy. From inflation to the stock market, a lot about money feels pretty lousy. The good news: The Federal Reserve is taking action to try to bring down inflation and get the economy back to whatever normal is. The bad news: The action it’s taking isn’t going to immediately make everything better, and in the shorter term, it could make things feel worse.
BUSINESS
CBS San Francisco

Dow plunges 900 points as inflation fears mount

NEW YORK -- Stocks in the U.S. plunged Monday as investors digested a report last week showing that inflation in May surged at its fastest pace in four decades. The S&P 500 tumbled 151 points, or nearly 4%, to close at 3,750. The more than 21% drop since its most recent peak in January, puts the S&P firmly in a bear market. Other benchmark indexes also sank sharply, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping 876 points, or 2.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropping 4.7%. On Friday the S&P 500 sank 2.9%, locking in its ninth losing week in the last 10. The U.S. government's...
STOCKS
City Journal

Inflation: Return of a Plague

You do not need to have read the works of John Maynard Keynes to know, if only approximately, the famous conclusion of his General Theory. He argues, essentially, that all government policies are derived, usually unknowingly, from long-dead economists, whose very names are often ignored. Economic policies are indeed determined today by many people who have not read Keynes, or Friedrich von Hayek, or Milton Friedman, which does not prevent them from applying the Keynesian theory, or its opposite, the Hayek-Friedman approach. Current world economic developments demonstrate this; inflation, which is breaking out everywhere, especially intensely in the U.S., is indeed the consequence of strategies inspired by theories unknown to those who have internalized them.
BUSINESS
The Atlantic

How Did They Get Inflation So Wrong?

Last week, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen did something unusual for a Washington policy maker: She admitted that she’d made a mistake. In an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer about the U.S.’s persistently high inflation rate, Yellen said, of her predictions last year that prices would stay under control, “I was wrong then about the path that inflation would take.”
BUSINESS
World Economic Forum

As the economy continues to deteriorate, what can struggling businesses do to survive?

Rising energy costs, COVID-19, Brexit and supply chain disruptions have contributed to a continuing deterioration of economic conditions in the United Kingdom. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are disproportionately affected, with businesses in 'critical financial distress' having risen by 19% so far in 2022. New research suggests that quick attempts...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Dollar gains ahead of inflation data, euro falls after ECB

NEW YORK, June 9 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose for a second straight day on Thursday, erasing initial declines while the euro turned lower after the latest policy announcement by the European Central Bank (ECB), which signaled the bank was set to begin raising interest rates. The ECB ended...
BUSINESS
CNET

The Biggest Interest Rate Hike in 28 Years Expected Today

The Federal Reserve will be announcing its latest rate hike today -- expected to be the largest increase in almost three decades -- to help calm red-hot inflation levels. After two rate hikes failed to tame soaring prices, May's 8.6% inflation rate has financial experts worried that a recession might be on the horizon.
BUSINESS
World Economic Forum

What is the circular economy and why does it matter?

In a circular economy, products can be used again and again. This reduces our use of precious raw materials and cuts CO2 emissions. Circular economy initiatives include the Circulars Accelerator, an innovation programme run in collaboration with the World Economic Forum. The way we live now is using 60% more...
ECONOMY

