Los Angeles County, CA

Wind Advisory Issued for Parts of Los Angeles County

By City News Service
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A wind advisory is in effect in parts of Los Angeles County starting at 11 a.m. Monday until 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

A high wind warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Monday until 11 a.m. Tuesday.

North winds from 20 mph to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected in the Los Angeles County mountains, including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton and Mount Wilson.

Northwest winds from 15 mph to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph and the strongest near and through the Interstate 5 corridor.

Damaging winds can blow down large objects such as trees and power lines, and can cause power outages.

The NWS recommends avoid being outside in areas around trees and branches and use caution if driving.

A wind advisory has been issued for the Santa Clarita Valley from 3 p.m. Monday until 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Northwest winds from 20 mph to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected in Castaic, Newhall, Santa Clarita and Valencia.

In the Antelope Valley, a wind advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday. West winds are expected to reach between 20 mph and 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. The strongest winds are forecast in the foothills.

