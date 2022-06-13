Just in: Vienna keeps Roscic (who stays male)

The Staatskapelle music director will return next Sunday to conduct works by Schumann and Tchaikovsky at the ‘Staatsoper for all’ concert on Bebelplatz. He says: ‘After two years of restrictions, we can finally play for as many Berliners as will fit onto the Bebelplatz! Fortunately, my health allows it again. I wish us all a few carefree summer hours with the music of Schumann and Tchaikovsky.’

