Just in: Vienna keeps Roscic (who stays male)

By norman lebrecht
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Austrian culture secretary Andrea Mayer said not long ago that she wanted a woman to run the Vienna State Opera. Most...

Slipped Disc

Five new players on Vienna Philharmonic tour

Five new musicians in the State Opera orchestra have joined the Vienna Philharmonic on Europe tour with Andris Nelsons. That puts them in line to be candidate members of the Vienna Phil. The players are: Hannah Cho (violin), Paul Blüml (oboe), Christoph Hammer (viola), Valerie Schatz (double bass), and Lucas...
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends… Mitsuko Uchida – Cal Performances at Home

Arguably the greatest Mozart pianist of our time, Mitsuko Uchida and the Mahler Chamber Orchestra (concertmaster Mark Steinberg), perform a program that draws a line from Henry Purcell’s uniquely English form of Baroque music to Mozart’s Viennese masterworks. Playing and conducting from the keyboard, Uchida takes on a monumental programme of mostly Mozart but also Purcell and Bach.
Slipped Disc

Horror video: A concert grand topples over

This is security camera footage from the he Academy of Music in Poznań, Poland, where a tagehand apparently attempted to shift a piano single-handed. Watch in horror. The disaster occurs at 0:24. An academy staff member manipulates a box on the side of the stage, releasing a mechanism that...
Slipped Disc

NY Philharmonic leads way back to full pay for musicians

The orchestra, which slashed base pay by 25 percent during the Covid pandemic, has decided to restore full pay for musicians from September, two years ahead og schedule. The orchestra will then be opening in its refurbished hall (pictured), itself a year ahead of plan. Could be the good times...
Slipped Disc

Juilliard is hit by union action

The elite New York school is trying to strip asbestos unobtrusively from its third and fourth floors. Construction workers are picketing the building. Hard to teach music in these circs.
Slipped Disc

Good news: Barenboim is back

The Staatskapelle music director will return next Sunday to conduct works by Schumann and Tchaikovsky at the ‘Staatsoper for all’ concert on Bebelplatz. He says: ‘After two years of restrictions, we can finally play for as many Berliners as will fit onto the Bebelplatz! Fortunately, my health allows it again. I wish us all a few carefree summer hours with the music of Schumann and Tchaikovsky.’
Slipped Disc

Munich’s musicians rally for Ukraine

Players from all of Munich’s top orchestra are forming an ad hoc orchestr with academy students to give a benefit concert at the Isarphilharmonie on Saturday with conductor Michael Balke. He will be standing symbolically on the podium from which Valery Gergiev was fired. Report here.
Slipped Disc

How close were the Wagners to Hitler?

No closer than arm-in-arm. This forthcoming book about Wieland Wagner’s wartime activities says that Wieland became a surrogate son to Hitler after his father, Siegfried, died in 1930. Of course (as the title implies), they only talked about art. Nothing about atrocities. And Wieland popped up perfectly clear from...
Slipped Disc

Domingo Seouls out

South Korea is still crazy for the errant singer. We hear that ‘Placido Domingo Live in Busan 2022,’ staged on June 26 in Busan, South Korea, sold all 6,500 seats within two minutes of going on sale online.
Slipped Disc

Arts Council England takes on six new national members

The Secretary of State has appointed YolanDa Brown, Jamie Njoku-Goodwin, and Abigail Pogson as National Council Members for Arts Council England for four year terms, from 15 May 2022 until 14 May 2026. William Bush, Deborah Shaw and Veronica Wadley (Baroness Fleet) have been appointed as National Council Members for Arts Council England for three year terms, from 15 May 2022 until 14 May 2025.
Slipped Disc

Death of an international pianist, 58

We are saddened to hear of the death in Lithuania of the Israeli pianist Aviva Aranovich. The Israeli pianist Aviva Aranovich passed away unexpectedly while visiting her birth town Vilnius on May 26, 2022. Her funeral took place in Beer-Sheba, Israel on June 3rd, 2022. Aviva was born in Vilnius,...
Slipped Disc

Welcome to the Suzuki Madam Butterfly

The School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London has issued a press release claiming credit for having ‘reimagined (Madam Butterfly) for 21st Century audiences following a consultation by the Royal Opera House.’. The cleaned-up Butterfly opens tonight. Soas claims: Dr Satona Suzuki, a lecturer in...
Slipped Disc

Lang Lang: 40 today and nowhere to go

The Chinese pianist has hit a milestone. His personal life has blossomed with marriage and fatherhood but his horizons are narrowing. Chinese artists are increasingly subject to state discipline. China has allied itself with Russia in its invasion of Ukraine and has turned a deaf ear to western protests about its oppression of the Uighurs.
Slipped Disc

Gergiev pops up with ‘international’ Rachmaninov competition

Putin puppets Valery Gergiev and Denis Matsuev will perform tonight’s gala opening in Moscow of the hastily assembled ‘International Competition of Pianists, Composers and Conductors. S.V. Rachmaninov.’. It’s at the Great Hall of the Moscow Conservatory and tickets are still available. 16 out of 24 contestants are...
Slipped Disc

Canaries call in Slatkin for stability

The orchestra of Gran Canaria has announced a continuity plan after a turbulent few years. Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, June 15th 2022. The President of the Cabildo Government of Gran Canaria, Antonio Morales, has announced today that it has decided to extend Karel Mark Chichon’s contract as Chief Conductor & Artistic Director for a further two more seasons, that is, until July 2025, given the highly successful artistic partnership between the British conductor and the orchestra and so as to give continuity to the orchestra’s promising artistic goals.
The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Ballet competitors soar in Moscow at Bolshoi

In a city where global tensions weigh heavily, rising talents of ballet soared gracefully at the Moscow International Ballet Competition. The event, which concluded Saturday at the Russian capital’s Bolshoi Theater, is held every four years. Although Russia is laborious to reach because of sanctions and flight cancellations from the fighting in Ukraine, the competition brought in dancers from Asia, South America and Eastern and Western Europe. In the senior soloist group, for dancers no older than age 27, no first prize was awarded. But Malika Yelchibaeva of Kazakhstan, and Anastasia Smirnova of Russia, jointly took second place. South Korea’s Kim Yujin placed third.Russian senior soloists swept the top spots in the men’s division: Dmitry Smilevsky, Dmitry Vyskubenko and Maxim Izmestyev.
