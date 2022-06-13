ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Matt Amick on International Demand

By Staff
voiceofmuscatine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 13, 2022 By Mason Zollman Filed Under: Spotlight on Soybeans. Missouri Soybean Bio Fuels and...

voiceofmuscatine.com

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofmuscatine.com

Right to repair lawsuits consolidate in IL court

At least seven right to repair case against John Deere are being consolidated in the U.S. District Court of Illinois. The individual cases allege John Deere violated the Sherman act by monopolizing the repair market. The lawsuit involves plaintiffs from at least six states including Illinois, Minnesota, Tennessee, Oklahoma, and North Dakota.
ILLINOIS STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Iowa native named World Livestock Auctioneer Champion

Iowa native named World Livestock Auctioneer Champion. A self-taught livestock auctioneer from Dunlap, Iowa has been named the 2022 World Livestock Auctioneer Champion. Will Epperly works for Dunlap Livestock Auction, and West Point Livestock Auction in West Point, Nebraska. Held in Shipshewana, Indiana, the 58th annual competition was presented by the Livestock Marketing Association (LMA).
DUNLAP, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

Armstrong reflects on farm credit career

The CEO of GreenStone Farm Credit Services plans to retire this summer after more than 40 years of serving Michigan’s farm credit sector. Dave Armstrong’s career in farm credit began in the early 1980s when interest rates exceeded 20 percent and farms struggled to stay afloat. “I was...
MICHIGAN STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Crop growth slow in northern South Dakota

A farmer in north-central South Dakota says planting delays have led to a slow start to the growing season. “July is not that far away, and a lot of the corn and soybeans are just a few inches tall,” said Troy Hadrick of Faulkton. He tells Brownfield some farmers...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Missouri Industry
State
Missouri State
voiceofmuscatine.com

Wisconsin’s FFA President looks back on a busy year

Wisconsin’s FFA President looks back on a busy year. Wisconsin’s outgoing FFA President says working under both virtual and in-person conditions has been challenging but fun. Ben Styer of Menomonie tells Brownfield he was a state officer during and after the COVID lockdown, which meant trying to get normal FFA activities back on track. “I was a state officer last year serving as the state’s Vice President. We had our first in-person team event in February, so much of my first year as a state officer was very virtual. We ended with our in-person state convention, which was so thrilling but we really have not stopped since that convention. It has been go, go, go.”
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Illinois Association of Vocational Ag Teachers celebrating 100 years

Illinois Association of Vocational Ag Teachers celebrating 100 years. The Illinois Association of Vocational Agriculture Teachers is celebrating 100 years in 2022. Jim Craft served as Executive Director of the organization from 1990-2015. He tells Brownfield the anniversary is a good time to reflect on their roots and how to grow from here.
ILLINOIS STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Nebraska farmer says weather has created unprecedented challenges this year

Nebraska farmer says weather has created unprecedented challenges this year. An Eastern Nebraska farmer says he’s faced unprecedented challenges this growing season. Mitch Oswald of Aurora tells Brownfield he’s seen record drought, a late planting season and now extreme wind and hail. “This year is presenting a whole different set of challenges that I did not expect to have this year.”
NEBRASKA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Prioritizing foreign animal disease preparedness

The head of the Illinois Beef Association says foreign animal disease preparedness continues to be a priority for members. Josh St. Peters says if a disease like African swine fever was detected in the state, it would have wide-ranging impacts on other livestock species. “Because if there were stop orders put in place or we had to restrict the movement of livestock in specific counties or regions of the state due to an ASF outbreak, that creates some concern about what it would mean for cattlemen as well,” he says. “What it would mean for sale barns, processors, or what it would mean for livestock transportation.”
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri Rivers#Soybeans#International Demand
voiceofmuscatine.com

Input challenges still linger

Southwest Iowa farmer Jeff Jorgenson says managing the crop will be one of his biggest challenges this growing season. “Fertilizers are expensive and chemicals are expensive, so we want to manage those as best as we can,” he said. “We need to make sure we can maximize on our yields because of the value of this crop.”
IOWA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

CHS to build grain storage facility in northwest Minnesota

CHS to build grain storage facility in northwest Minnesota. The nation’s largest ag cooperative says it will begin construction this summer on a state-of-the-art grain facility in northwest Minnesota. CHS plans to build a 1.25 million bushel shuttle elevator in Erskine, bringing total capacity at the location to 4.55...
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Grain market closely watching crop acreage

June 14, 2022 By Will Robinson Filed Under: Crops, News. An ag economist says the market will be closely watching crop acreage numbers for trading signals the rest of June. The University of Missouri’s Ben Brown said he’s curious to see where USDA pins corn and wheat acreage at the end of the month in its acreage report.
MISSOURI STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Eastern Iowa REC customers asked to conserve energy amid high temperatures

Due to the extremely hot weather conditions and higher demand for electricity, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), who oversees and manages the electrical grid system in the Eastern Iowa REC service territory, has issued a public appeal for member consumers to conserve energy for Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Eastern...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
voiceofmuscatine.com

Federal working group addressing water crisis, drought for producers

Federal working group addressing water crisis, drought for producers. A Southwest Kansas farmer says there should be alternative resources available to help mitigate on-going drought and protect the water supply in the U.S. During a recent Senate Ag Subcommittee hearing, Tom Willis, of Garden City, told lawmakers without conservation techniques...
GARDEN CITY, KS
voiceofmuscatine.com

Recent rains didn’t help wheat crop for Kansas farmer who expects poor yields

Recent rains didn’t help wheat crop for Kansas farmer who expects poor yields. A Central-Kansas farmer says recent rain events were too little too late for his wheat crop. Keith Miller of Barton County tells Brownfield harvest should start this week and isn’t expecting bumper crop because of persistent drought. “The wheat doesn’t look too bad for what it’s been through. It’s really suffered. The biggest headache we’re going to have is a lot of it is only 8 to 10 inches high and it’s not going to be fun to cut.”
KANSAS STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

More dairy farmers are using alternative forages

A crops and soils expert says many dairy farmers are relying less on alfalfa and more on alternative forages. University of Wisconsin Extension agent Kevin Jarek tells Brownfield multiple years of alfalfa field damage led to trying different feed options. “We had a lot of alfalfa fields damaged in late 2018, very wet. 2019, (the) worst growing season in fifty years in the State of Wisconsin. By May 2020, we had the lowest hay stocks in recorded history.”
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Ag sector dealt a blow from fuel costs

A fuel analyst says gas and diesel prices are showing no signs of slowing down. “We still could see more potentially record-breaking prices later this summer,” said GasBuddy’s Patrick De Haan. De Haan tells Brownfield the ag sector has been feeling the impact. “With the price of diesel...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy