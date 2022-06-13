Matt Amick on International Demand

Wisconsin’s FFA President looks back on a busy year. Wisconsin’s outgoing FFA President says working under both virtual and in-person conditions has been challenging but fun. Ben Styer of Menomonie tells Brownfield he was a state officer during and after the COVID lockdown, which meant trying to get normal FFA activities back on track. “I was a state officer last year serving as the state’s Vice President. We had our first in-person team event in February, so much of my first year as a state officer was very virtual. We ended with our in-person state convention, which was so thrilling but we really have not stopped since that convention. It has been go, go, go.”

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO